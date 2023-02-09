Death in Paradise boss in plea to fans as he casts doubt over future of the show

Death in Paradise boss Tim Key has admitted that he hasn’t had confirmation just yet on whether Death in Paradise will be renewed for series 13.

As fans eagerly wait to watch the new spin-off, Beyond Paradise, Tim is adamant he would love to make more Death in Paradise.

And he’s made a plea to fans as we await news on series 13.

The boss of Death in Paradise has cast doubt on the future of Neville Parker and the team… (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise series 13: Will it happen?

The Death in Paradise boss spoke to the Radio Times about the future of the show.

As we head into the sixth episode of series 12, Tim said: “I don’t know about another renewal but we’re ready to do it again if we’re asked to do it again.”

And in an apparent plea to fans remaining loyal, he added: “We’re going to keep on going as long as people watch the show, and loads of people watch the show – we love it!

“So we’ll keep making it as long as the audience loves watching it.”

Fans will get more Death in Paradise content in the form of Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC)

When does the Death in Paradise spin-off start?

Death in Paradise fans will be excited to hear that they will have a spin-off coming soon at least.

Beyond Paradise will begin the week after Death in Paradise series 12 ends. It will air on Friday, February 24 at 9pm on BBC One.

It follows DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha as they settle in Martha’s hometown of Shipton Abbott.

Humphrey joins the police force and is also faced with a host of new baffling cases.

Meanwhile, in tomorrow night’s Death in Paradise Neville (Ralf Little) receives an anonymous letter warning the team a murder is due to take place…”

Death in Paradise continues Friday, February 10 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

