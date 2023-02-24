Charlie Stayt and a guest on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt called out over ‘excruciating’ interview with Beyond Paradise stars

The ladies' new series starts tonight…

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt has been called out for his interview with Beyond Paradise stars.

Presenting today’s show (February 24) alongside Nina Warhurst, Charlie spoke to Beyond Paradise actresses Barbara Flynn and Sally Bretton.

Beyond Paradise, which is a spin-off of Death In Paradise, sees Sally play the role of DI Humphrey Goodman’s fiancé Martha Lloyd, while Barbara portrays her mother Anne.

Sally Bretton and Barbara Flynn on BBC Breakfast
Sally Bretton and Barbara Flynn appeared on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt in ‘awkward’ interview

While Charlie and Nina spoke about different topics, including the use of Cornwall as a filming location, BBC Breakfast fans were left slightly confused when Charlie went on to ask about other things.

The first awkward moment for viewers was when Charlie asked Barbara about an accident she’d had, to which she replied that it didn’t happen when she was filming.

I did, but it in London actually, completely dissociated with it. Hopefully it won’t be noticed.

He said: “There’s a bit of a clumsy theme isn’t there? Am I right in thinking you had an accident of some kind?”

Barbara replied: “Oh during filming?,” to which Charlie said: “Yes.”

“Yes, we haven’t really talked about that. Well, it was nothing to do with the filming.”

She continued: “I did, but it in London actually, completely dissociated with it. Hopefully it won’t be noticed.”

Charlie then commented about there being a lot of murder in Death in Paradise, to which Sally responded: “So far there are none, there are modern crimes [in the spin-off].”

Sally Bretton and Barbara Flynn on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst
Fans questioned whether Charlie Stayt had watched the series (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction to ‘excruciating’ interview

Taking to social media, many fans were left cringing at the awkward interview moments.

One person said: “Oh my god that was painful #beyondparadise #BBCBreakfast.”

A second then wrote: “The BBCs Charlie Stayt talking about Death in Paradise spin-off when he’s obviously never watched Death in Paradise. It’s excruciating.”

And another user added: “Bloody hell. That was some laboured interview that even shoe horned in the pandemic and lockdown.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty forced to halt interview after shock intruder interrupts

YouTube video player

