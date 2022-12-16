BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was forced to halt an interview after a shock intruder interrupted it earlier today (December 16).

The interruption took place during an interview with The Repair Shop’s Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell.

And, although he was cute, he did cause some unwanted disruption!

Naga and Charlie spoke to The Repair Shop stars today (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty halts BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Naga and Charlie Stayt speak to The Repair Shop stars Amanda and Julie.

For those who don’t know, Amanda and Julie are the Repair Shop’s “Teddy Bear Ladies”.

They vintage bears and soft toys experts aren’t regulars on the show.

However, they’ve made a number of appearances on it since its launch in 2017.

The duo appeared via video link to talk about The Repair Shop‘s Christmas special.

However, their interview was rudely interrupted by a shock intruder – a small robin!

As they spoke to Naga, a bird could be heard chirping in the background.

“Sorry, I’m sorry. There’s a robin flying around the barn, I don’t know if you can hear it. It keeps going behind me and it’s distracting,” Amanda said.

Afterwards, the ladies posted about the bird on Twitter.

“Just been on BBC Breakfast with Charlie and Naga and we were upstaged by a robin!” they said.

“Nice to see you over breakfast, though you did look cold!” one fan replied.

“Hope your not thinking of stuffing him and providing a new red coat,” another quipped.

Amanda and Julie’s interview was interrupted (Credit: BBC)

Shock intruder interrupts BBC Breakfast interview

The star then continued, speaking about how they repair teddy bears.

As Julie then took over speaking, the robin flew behind her.

“Oh! I’ve just been bombarded by the Christmas robin!” she then said.

“Julie, can we establish, is the barn open – the barn you’re in?” a panicked Naga asked.

“I’m assuming it’s a barn. Or is the robin trapped?” she then asked, concerned. “I know we’re kind of going off on a tangent here.”

“It’s not trapped! He’s chosen to come in here because our lovely security man has been feeding him biscuit crumbs,” Julie said.

“He’s absolutely lovely but a little bit distracting when you’re trying to do live TV,” Julie then laughed.

At the end of the interview, Naga halted proceedings and asked Julie and Amanda to be quiet for a second so she could hear the robin.

“Beautiful!” she exclaimed.

Sam went down a hit with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Viewers demand major shake-up

Last week saw BBC Breakfast viewers demand a major shake-up to the show after a special guest appearance.

Sam Ryder, who was runner-up in Eurovision 2022, was on the show to talk about his new album.

During the interview, Sam spoke about how he doesn’t feel as though he’s a lucky person.

However, he said he tries to find “the things to be grateful for” in lesser situations.

“I love that. I could learn a lot from that!” Charlie said.

Viewers were loving Sam on the show and immediately demanded he become a permanent fixture of the BBC Breakfast lineup.

“Can we have sunshine Sam on every morning? Such a happy warm man!” one viewer tweeted.

“Best thing on @BBCBreakfast this morning – we could do with a burst of Sam Ryder every morning,” another then wrote.

“Can we have a Sam Ryder slot every morning?” a third then asked.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

