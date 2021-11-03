Jordan North is currently appearing in his own reality TV show opposite pal Beverley Callard as she prepares for her wedding renewal – but does he have a partner?

Is the Radio One DJ single, married or other?

Here’s everything you need to know about former I’m a Celebrity star Jordan North.

Beverley Callard and Jordan North appear on Destination Wedding – but does he have a partner? (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Beverley Callard and Jordan North reveal why Jamie Oliver ‘isn’t welcome’ in Valencia

Who is Jordan North and what is he famous for?

Jordan North is a radio DJ, best known for hosting shows on BBC Radio 1.

He previously held the 11am to 1pm slot on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

However, in September 2021, he took over from Nick Grimshaw on the coveted afternoon drive time slot.

Jordan presents the BBC Radio 1 show with Vick Hope.

He said at the time: “I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick.”

Jordan shot to fame after reaching the final of I’m a Celeb in 2020.

He was eventually announced as the runner-up of the 20th series, behind winner Giovanna Fletcher.

We think it’s only a matter of time before he turns up on Strictly!

Jordan North partner: How old is he and where is he from?

Jordan North was born on February 14 1990 in York, North Yorkshire, and raised in Burnley, Lancashire.

He is currently 31 years of age.

Jordan attended the University of Sunderland.

He graduated with a BA in Media Production, before launching his career in radio at BBC Radio 5 Live as a researcher.

Jordan North and Beverley Callard in Benidorm (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Jordan North got hypnosis so he could bear to watch the I’m A Celeb trials

Jordan North partner – does he have a girlfriend?

Jordan is rather secretive about his private life.

But he is believed to be single.

Before taking part in I’m a Celeb in 2020, he revealed he was not in a relationship.

He said: “I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in!”

Jordan has not commented on his relationship status since then.

He recently told fans he was thrilled to become a Godfather.

However, he joked: “How do all of my friends have kids, yet the biggest life decision I’ve ever made is going from skinny jeans to a slim fit!?”

Jordan has previously revealed he has never lived with anyone, but has referred to a mysterious ex-partner.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding is a five episode reality series on ITV1.

It follows I’m a Celebrity pals Beverley Callard and Jordan North as they travel through Spain.

Beverley plans to renew her vows with husband Jon and enlists Jordan as her partner in crime to help plan their day.

Beverley and Jordan visit the seaside city of Valencia, where they join a family to learn the perfect recipe for paella which could be served at Beverley’s wedding renewal.

Later, they decide to cement their friendship with a permanent souvenir from their trip – a tattoo.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on ITV1.

Would you like to see more of Jordan North on TV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.