I’m A Celebrity campmate Jordan North has been overcoming his fears during some particularly scary Bushtucker trials.

While the stars’ determination has won over a legion of fans, friends of the DJ have found the trials hard to watch.

Etiquette expert William Hanson and Jordan’s pal, has admitted he took part in hypnosis to enable him to watch the show.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly this morning, he revealed he tried the alternative therapy to conquer his fear of rats.

William is one Jordan’s closest friends. (Credit: ITV)

“I had to get hypnosis to watch the trials as I have a fear of rats and obviously there are quite a few of those in that castle.”

Speaking to Lorraine, the podcast host explained: “It did work!”

The pair, who couldn’t be more different, struck up a friendship after Jordan moved in with some of William’s friends from university.

As Jordan North is currently in Wales, William is left alone to host their comedy podcast “Help I Sexted My Boss“.

The description reads: “William is a posh etiquette expert, and Jordan is an expert in all things common.”

It features advice on how to navigate the troubles of everyday life.

However, it now focuses on all things #TeamJordan, as he invites guests to discuss the gossip from the I’m A Celeb castle.

The hugely popular show is now in its sixth series and has a international tour planned for spring 2021.

The bestfriends host a podcast together (Credit: ITV)

Jordan raises money for his local hospice

William also spoke to Lorraine about his friend’s passion for his local area Burnley.

“He is incredibly loyal to his home town.”

Jordan thought of his “happy place” Pendleside Hospice to help him get through difficult moments on I’m A Celeb.

Little did he know what impact this would have, with his comment sparking donations from viewers.

Lorraine Kelly added: “He doesn’t realise this but the local hospice has raised a lot of money, they have been printing t-shirts and things that people are buying.”

He is incredibly loyal to his home town

William agreed: “He’s got a close connection to that hospice and Pendleside hospice will be thrilled”.

'When he comes out and discovers what has happened… I think he'll be slightly tearful at it.'@williamhanson reveals the incredible impact his friend @jordannorth1's appearance on #ImACeleb has had on his happy place's local hospice. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/J18VSHbNBv — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 23, 2020

Who is William Hanson?

He was born William Richard Henry Hanson and is a British etiquette expert and author.

William often gives comments to the press and radio on matters of taste.

The Financial Times described him as a “special force in the world of politeness.”

