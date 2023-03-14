Better on BBC One: Angry viewers blast ‘lame’ series for ‘worst ending ever’

Better series 1 ended on BBC One this week but, despite a promising start, some fans felt cheated by the ‘lame’ ending.

The detective drama about a bent copper drew to a conclusion on Monday, March 13, 2023.

And some viewers were left furious by how the hour long episode 5 ended.

So how did it end, and why were so many TV fans disappointed?

***Warning: spoilers from Better series 1 ahead***

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan reportedly fell in love on the set of Better (Credit: BBC)

Better ending – what happened in episode 5?

Better series 1 introduced viewers to DI Lou Slack, a corrupt policewoman who worked for a local criminal Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan).

She had spent decades lying for her friend, who had since risen to the top of the Leeds criminal underworld.

They both fed each other information, and helped each other’s careers…

Until her son’s health caused Lou to question their relationship, and want to be a ‘better’ person.

The BBC crime thriller‘s season finale ended on one hell of a cliffhanger.

Although many Better fans had expected a dramatic showdown, with either Col or Lou ending up dead, that did not happen.

Instead, viewers saw Lou and Col decide to come clean about their co-dependent relationship.

They were last seen waiting in a police station, about to confess…

Elsewhere, DC Esther Okoye (Olivia Nakintu) went on sick leave as a result of stress, and DI Slack’s ally, Vernon Marley got killed while in prison.

Will Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan be back in Better series 2? (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to Better ending?

Many fans were frustrated by the ending of Better.

One tweeted: “I’m sorry, that was a lame ending for #Better. Redemptive, my arse.”

Another said: “#Better Omg that’s the worst ending ever!”

A third agreed, tweeting: “That was a disappointing finish #Better.”

“I really feel like spontaneously combusting when a series is ruined by a totally unbelievable crap ending #Better,” added another.

Others accused the show of “wasting six hours of my life”, “losing the last page of the script”, and some even said the “scriptwriters should find another line of work”.

However, there were also fans calling for a series 2.

Are co-stars Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan dating in real life?

In late February 2023, reports suggested that actor Andrew Buchan had split with former Emmerdale star wife Amy Nuttall.

He allegedly left Amy after ‘falling for’ his BBC co-star Leila Farzad.

The Sun claimed that Andrew, 44, and DCI Lou Slack actress Leila, 40, became involved while filming the crime thriller.

The tabloid also said that the Broadchurch actor had moved in with Leila.

A source is reported to have told the news outlet the split was “a huge shock” with Amy left “heartbroken”.

According to MailOnline, friends of Amy, 40, have indicated she is “crushed” as she processes “the end of her 11-year marriage”.

Better series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

