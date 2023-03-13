Better stars Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzad
Better on BBC One: Will co-stars Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzad reunite for series 2?

They are dating in real life, according to reports

By Helen Fear
| Updated:

Better series 1 has come to an end, and it certainly received plenty of attention – perhaps for the wrong reasons – but will there be a series 2?

The detective drama about a bent copper concluded on Monday (March 13, 2023) but there’s plenty of mileage for a second series.

So will reported lovers Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan reunite on screen to film series 2 of Better?

Here’s everything we know so far about a possible sequel.

***Warning: spoilers from Better series 1 ahead***

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan on Better
Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan reportedly fell in love on the set of Better (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a Better series 2?

The BBC has not yet confirmed if Better will return for a series 2.

But many viewers would love to see Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzad return as Col McHugh and DI Lou Slack.

Not least because of the onscreen chemistry that reportedly spilled over offscreen too.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Just finished series 1 of Better on iPlayer. Hope there’s a series 2. The ending looked like it could be open ended? #Better.”

Another said: “#Better could deffo have a series 2 if they just walk out of there.”

A third simply wrote: “Enjoyed this, look forward to series 2 #Better.”

Better series 1 did indeed leave plenty of loose ends which could be tied up or explored in a series 2.

So watch this space!

How did Better series 1 end?

Better series 1 introduced viewers to DI Lou Slack, a corrupt policewoman who worked for a local criminal Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan).

She had spent decades lying for her friend, who had since risen to the top of the Leeds criminal underworld.

They both fed each other information, and helped each other’s careers…

Until her son’s health caused Lou to question their relationship, and want to be a ‘better’ person.

The BBC crime thriller’s season finale ended on one hell of a cliffhanger.

We saw Lou and Col decide to come clean about their relationship, and decide to confess to the police.

Did they get their comeuppance? Only series 2 would tell us!

Lou and Col stand together in Better
Will Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan be back in Better series 2? (Credit: BBC)

Better series 2: Are Leila and Andrew dating in real life?

In late February 2023, reports seemed to suggest that actor Andrew Buchan had split with former Emmerdale star wife Amy Nuttall.

He allegedly left Amy after ‘falling for’ his BBC co-star Leila Farzad.

The Sun claimed that Andrew, 44, and DCI Lou Slack actress Leila, 40, became involved while filming the crime thriller.

The tabloid also said that the Broadchurch actor had moved in with Leila.

A source is reported to have told the news outlet the split was “a huge shock” with Amy left “heartbroken”.

According to MailOnline, friends of Amy, 40, have indicated she is “crushed” as she processes “the end of her 11-year marriage”.

Read more: Absolutely crushing way Amy Nuttall ‘discovered Andrew Buchan cheating’

YouTube video player

Better series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Would you like to see Better return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

