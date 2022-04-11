Ben Shephard has spoken out on the future of his ITV game show Tipping Point.

The Good Morning Britain star started hosting the hit show back in 2012 and now he’s back with a 12th series!

Ben has addressed the future of Tipping Point and it seems he has no plans to stop hosting it.

Ben wants to keep filming Tipping Point as long as viewers are watching (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point on ITV

When asked how long he sees the series going on for, Ben told the Radio Times: “I think I will keep making it as long as people keep watching it.”

Ben added: “I absolutely love it. My team are amazing – my execs, Sarah and Kate who have been with the show for as long as I can remember, are just extraordinary.

“I mean, there’s so many unsung heroes with the show. People behind-the-scenes who continue to turn up and keep it there.”

Tipping Point is back for a 12th series today (Credit: ITV)

When is Tipping Point back?

The new series of Tipping Point will be airing today on ITV from 4pm.

Ben also confirmed today on This Morning that he’s filming for a 13th series.

Speaking about the show and why he thinks it’s such a hit with viewers, Ben said: “I think a lot of it is to do with nostalgia.

“These old penny falls machines that we all loved playing as kids and then we give people the chance to come and have a go on it.

Ben is filming for series 13 of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

“I think there’s a huge comfort towards it and it’s become woven into people’s every day lives.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ben shared a message on Instagram as he got ready for the first day of filming series 13 of Tipping Point.

He said alongside a snap of himself and crew members: “Day 1 of filming series 13 of @itvtippingpoint can’t believe it’s 10 years of TP this year!!!

“Our 10th birthday and @philltarling’s smile is brighter than ever, love that @justinejenkins is already putting me through a beauty regime – she’s got her work cut out as ever.

“The new series starts today 4pm @itv hope you enjoy it, there’s a few surprises for you!”

Tipping Point airs on ITV, weekdays, from 4pm.

