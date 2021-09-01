On GMB today (September 1), Ben Shephard made an awkward blunder during his interview with Gino D’Acampo.

Ben, 46, chatted to the star TV chef about his upcoming TV projects.

But it wasn’t long before the host got his Italian all mixed up during an attempted greeting.

Mamma mia!

Ben got his Spanish mixed up with his Italian on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Gino on GMB today?

Ben returned to the show after the summer break and he and co-host Susanna Reid welcomed Family Fortunes host Gino to the show.

“Still to come, we’re talking family feuds and food with the one and only Gino D’Acampo. Morning Gino!” Ben began the chat.

Read more: GMB viewers criticise show for giving Taliban spokesperson air time

“Bonjourno, Come stai?” Gino replied via video link.

“Muy buen! Is that right?” Ben said.

But, of course, Ben responded in Spanish, not Italian – and Gino was quick to pull him up on the blunder.

“‘Muy buen’ is Spanish, it’s not Italian!”

Gino had to correct Ben (Credit: ITV) Italian lessons for Ben! Looking a bit sheepish, Ben then replied: “What’s the Italian for ‘good’, ‘we’re good’?”

Gino then answered on GMB today: “Tutto bene. Tutto bene.”

Ben then chuckled: “Tutto bene, there we go. Tutto bene, Gino.

“We’re going to be chatting to Gino very shortly… and more Italian lessons for me.”

Susanna Reid was back on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Ben and Susanna Reid were both back from their summer breaks today and viewers soon gave their thoughts on the presenting duo’s return.

And there was a mixed reaction, especially during Susanna’s interview with a Taliban spokesperson.

Read more: GMB viewers deliver their verdict on Twitter as Susanna Reid returns from summer break

Some thought her questions were too long and didn’t get to the point quick enough.

While others thought she got the tone spot on.

Welcome back to the hotseat, Susanna!