Ben Shephard gives update on Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper to GMB fans

Ben Shephard updated Good Morning Britains fans on Kate Garraway's husband today (May 15).

Derek Draper, who was admitted into intensive care in April, is still in ICU while battling COVID-19.

However, Kate and their two children, Darcey and Billy, are remaining positive.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek is battling coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

How is Kate Garraway's husband now?

Ben read out a statement from Kate on GMB this morning, which she issued after taking part in last night's NHS Clap for Carers.

It read: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight.

"We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as I had Derek on FaceTime throughout!

"Of course we can’t know, but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Kate's son speaks out

Katie also shared a clip of her little boy Billy who had created a model of their family using lego, placing his dad firmly in the middle.

"Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us.

"I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed.

"But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts – you are superheroes .

"Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough #staystrong #staypositive #keephopealive."

Kate and Derek and have two children, Darcey and Billy (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Shephard supports Kate

Ben praised Kate on GMB for sending her followers such a "positive message" during the pandemic.

He said: "I think the feedback we're getting from people who have come out of COVID comas is that they are aware that's something is happening and that things are going on."

The GMB star added that Kate is hoping NHS staff will allow her husband to keep the model by his bedside.

Ben added: "But they totally understand that that might not be possible.

"She just wanted to send that out to all of the NHS workers and everyone in that sector because you are all superheroes."

The family have previously appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What else do we know about Kate Garraway's husband?

Ben read out a statement from Kate on Good Morning Britain in April.

She praised the "professionalism, dedication and bravery" of NHS staff looking after Derek.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway breaks her silence on Good Morning Britain

Kate wrote: "I know that they’re working just as hard on all the patients in their care.

"It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn’t enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could."

Ben Shephard supported Kate on GMB (Credit: ITV)

The GMB star also thanked fans for their messages of support.

She added: "I’m sorry that I’ve not been able to respond to them but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now."

"I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this.

Kate ended with: "I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.