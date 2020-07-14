Ben Shephard confirms who he’ll host GMB with tomorrow as Kate Garraway is replaced

Ben Shephard has confirmed he will host Good Morning Britain tomorrow with Charlotte Hawkins.

The presenter has been fronting the programme with Kate Garraway so far this week.

But on Wednesday (July 15), Kate will be off as Charlotte returns to the show.

Ben Shephard has been fronting GMB with Kate Garraway this week (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Kate have been hosting while Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are on their summer break.

Kate returned to the show on Monday after more than three months off due to her husband Derek Draper being in hospital.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

He is now free of the killer virus, however, his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

Ben will be joined by Charlotte Hawkins tomorrow (July 15) (Credit: ITV)

On today's programme, Kate revealed she might be able to visit Derek in hospital for the first time.

What did she say?

Kate said: "I might be able to go and visit Derek after the show today. In fact, the nurses are going to put Good Morning Britain on for him.

"Obviously we don't know what he can hear and see but they're going to put it on this morning.

"They didn't actually realise I was on air yesterday but they're focusing on priorities, they've got a proper job."

Kate added: "See if there's any reaction, we're trying anything at the moment."

Kate revealed she might be able to visit Derek in hospital (Credit: ITV)

During an interview on the programme last week, Kate told Piers and Susanna: "The doctors have said you've got to get on.

"They're kind of worried about me. I'm going to come back on Monday."

Fans have been thrilled to have Kate back on the show.

Following Monday's show, Ben paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the pair, Ben wrote: "So this happened today @kategarraway and it was lovely having her back in studio.

"Thank you for all the messages - much like you I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the hair chat! 🤣 and I’m looking forward to tomorrow!"

One fan commented: "So glad to see Kate back. You just bounce off each other!!"

Another wrote: "So lovely to have Kate back."

A third added: "Great to see Kate back with you Ben."

