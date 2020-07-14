Kate Garraway reveals she might be able to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital

TV's Kate Garraway has revealed she might be able to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital today.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

He is now free of the killer virus, however, his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

On Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the presenter said the nurses are putting the show on for Derek today.

Kate Garraway revealed she might be able to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say?

Her Ben Shephard asked: "Glad you're back, all good?"

Kate said: "Yep all good. I might be able to go and visit Derek after the show today.

"In fact, the nurses are going to put Good Morning Britain on for him.

"Obviously we don't know what he can hear and see but they're going to put it on this morning.

Kate said nurses are putting GMB on for Derek to try and hear (Credit: ITV)

"They didn't actually realise I was on air yesterday but they're focusing on priorities, they've got a proper job."

Kate added: "See if there's any reaction, we're trying anything at the moment."

Kate's return to GMB

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kate made her return to Good Morning Britain for the first time in over three months.

As her first day back got underway, Kate admitted there had already been a slight disaster.

She told co-star Ben Shephard: "Quite a lot's gone wrong this morning already.

Derek remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Car picking me up didn't show up.

"I came into work and a poor, very senior person called Daniel came in early to make sure my computer worked, because I'm legendary for being useless with computers."

I might be able to go and visit Derek after the show today.

She continued: "And having been away for three months... and just as I arrived it went into a two hour update. So getting in early was utterly wasted."

Her return to the show came after doctors had suggested she get back to work and some normality.

Kate returned to GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

During an interview on the programme last week, Kate told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "The doctors have said you've got to get on.

"They're kind of worried about me. I'm going to come back on Monday.

"You two are going and I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got quite the fight to be Piers Morgan but I'm going to be here with Ben Shephard because you're going off."

