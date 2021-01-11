Beat The Chasers viewers are demanding Bradley Walsh apologise to contestant Esnart
TV

Beat The Chasers: Fuming fans demand Bradley Walsh apologises to contestant after answer confusion

She lost out by one letter!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Beat The Chasers fans are demanding host Bradley Walsh apologises to a contestant after he judged one of her answers to be wrong.

His adjudication meant that Esnart from Luton lost her chance to win £50k, even though viewers thought she had answered the question correctly.

Many said she had been “robbed” and that Bradley, 60, should apologise.

Esnart came up short (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Beat The Chasers last night?

After scoring only £1,000 in the cash builder in last night’s show (January 10), Esnart surprised everyone when she opted to take on four Chasers for £50,000 with 51 seconds on the clock.

Bradley reacted to Esnart’s decision by saying: “You’re kidding me? Seriously?”

Despite the tight time, Esnart made a good start.

Read more: Beat the Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims show broke Covid rules

But then Bradley asked her which classic Disney animation centres on cats in Paris, with Esnart answering “Aristocrats”.

However, the correct answer was “Aristocats” and Bradley pulled her up on it.

And, even though she was in the lead, Esnart ended up losing in the final chase.

How did viewers react to Esnart’s answer?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to fume that Esnart was robbed, and argued that her answer should have been allowed to stand.

One said: “Bradley Walsh should apologise, she blatantly got the correct answer with ‘Aristocats’ just pronounced it differently. #BeatTheChasers”

Another wrote: “Esnart was robbed blind on that Aristocats question.

“If I was her I’d be straight down Citizen’s Advice.”

A third commented: “Come on @ITV. Bring back Esnart.

“She was robbed!!”

‘Get a life snowflakes’

However, some viewers didn’t see it like that.

One wrote: “To all you idiots who claim Esnart was robbed because of mispronunciation, get a life.

“Aristocrats is an actual word, the film was Aristocats. One letter different meaning.

“She was wrong you woke snowflakes #woke #snowflakes.”

Beat The Chasers Michael won £50k
Michael won £50k (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Beat The Chasers last night?

However, there was one big winner on last night’s show.

Michael Freebury from Wales took on four Chasers and pocketed £50,000.

Read more: Beat The Chasers series 3: Will there be another run of ITV’s The Chase spin-off?

The contestant initially said he was going to spend the money on alterations to his house.

But he revealed after the show that he had proposed to his partner and planned to spend some of the money on an engagement ring.

