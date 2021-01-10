Beat The Chasers is coming to an end, but will there be a series 3 of the hit quiz show?

The Chase spin-off, which sees single contestants attempting to beat up to five Chasers to win big money, started last year and its second series began earlier in January.

Will there be a series 3 of Beat The Chasers?

It is not yet known whether or not there will be more episodes.

ITV is yet to confirm the commissioning of a third series.

However, shows are typically brought back on the basis of their viewing figures.

The Governess Anne Hegerty said ratings for the first series were “tremendous” in a chat with Radio Times in May last year. And on Twitter last week (January 5), Mark Labbett revealed a series two episode of Beat The Chasers had averaged 4.28 million viewers.

Therefore, it’s likely TV bosses will bring the show back for a third outing.

Shaun Wallace, one of the stars of Beat The Chasers (ITV)

When is Beat The Chasers likely to return?

It’s hard to say when a third series would air because so far, there hasn’t really been a pattern.

The show started in April 2020, then returned for its second run this month.

If the programme returns, it could hit screens in late 2021 or early in 2022.

Darragh Ennis (ITV)

Will Darragh Ennis be in Beat The Chasers series 3?

Darragh made his debut as new chaser The Menace last year and has been a hit.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace all appear in Beat The Chasers, so viewers were a bit surprised to find that Darragh wasn’t in the line-up.

However, he has explained it was just “too soon to get it all sorted” so it’s thought he will appear if the show does come back.

He tweeted: “Okay, I’m not on Beat The Chasers this time around. It’s not because they don’t love me or anything (how could they not?), it just was too soon to get it all sorted.”

Okay, I'm not on Beat The Chasers this time around. It's not because they don't love me or anything (how could they not?), it just was too soon to get it all sorted. — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) January 3, 2021

Beat The Chasers isn’t the quiz show’s only spin-off

Fans of the show are also to be treated to a new adventure starring some of their favourite quizzers.

Brainboxes Anne, Mark and Shaun will embark on a trip around the world in The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains And Automobiles.

The programme will see the trio will pit their wits against extraordinary competition in a bid to answer the question: “Are we really as smart as we think we are?”

Their road trip series starts on Thursday, January 21 at 9pm on ITV.

