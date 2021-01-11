Beat The Chasers came to an end last night (Sunday January 10) and one contestant walked away with a cool £50,000.

Michael Freebury from Wales managed to beat four Chasers and win the pot, much to viewers’ delight.

And now Michael has revealed what he’s going to do with the winnings.

Not only that, but he’s already started spending!

Michael took on four Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Beat The Chasers last night?

Michael managed to raise £2,000 during the cash builder and chose to take on four chasers – Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha.

They offered 41 seconds for £50k and that was too tempting for Michael to pass up.

With eight seconds spare, Michael got to the finishing line.

And that’s when he revealed what he would spend his prize winnings on.

Michael won with eight seconds to spare (ITV)

What did Michael say he would spend his money on?

He told Bradley Walsh that he intended to do up his house.

Michael also said that he was planning to buy his partner Nicola an engagement ring.

“My partner’s been sending me pictures of gems that fit in a ring, so an engagement could be on the cards as well,” he said.

I’m delighted to confirm that I proposed to my partner soon afterwards and she said yes.

After the show, Michael told Wales Online: “My plans are still the same.

“I’m delighted to confirm that I proposed to my partner soon afterwards and she said yes.

“A wedding will now take place as soon as it’s safe to do so. We’ve also started doing the final bits of work that we wanted to do with our house.”

Not taking on The Beast is Mark’s only regret (Credit: ITV)

One regret

Despite his mega-win, Michael revealed one regret while he was one the show.

He said that the one Chaser he would have liked to have taken on was Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

Sadly for Mark, The Beast would have been the final Chaser.

Leaving the studio with 50k in his pocket, Mark said his win still hadn’t sunken in.

