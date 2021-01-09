Mark Labbett has been wowing fans on social media with his new, slimline look, after his weight loss.

The Beat the Chasers star, 55, has reportedly lost an amazing five stone during the pandemic after doctors reportedly warned him about his weight.

Mark, who’s known as ‘The Beast’, looks almost unrecognisable in photos he’s posted on Twitter.

However, a comment he made alongside one of his pics suggests that he may not be finished yet.

Mark Labbett reveals weight loss prediction

Referring to a nutritious meal delivery service he’s been using, Mark wrote: “Leaner, meaner lockdown with good folks of Muscle Foods. At this rate I will be the skinniest chaser.”

His fans certainly seem impressed with his efforts – they’ve been showering him with comments on social media.

One follower wrote: “Well done son. You look brilliant. What a transformation #beast.”

Another gushed: “Oh wow you look fantastic Mark. So pleased for you, you’ve done amazing!”

And a third fan said: “Looking hot mister.”

In one post, Mark can be seen with mascara plastered across his face and looks completely different to the Beast of old.

Brush with virus

He captioned the shot last month: “Terrible at Panto makeup.”

Mark, who’s diabetic, first revealed that he’d lost five stone while appearing on Loose Women back in August.

And he admitted that looking after his three-year-old son, Lawrence, is one of the reasons why he’s slimmed down so much.

He said on the ITV panel show: “I think people are going to hate me. I’ve not been trying to lose weight. I’ve had the brush with this virus, and what’s been happening is I’ve not been going out.

“My wife [Katie] does shift work, so I’ve been the primary carer… as my viewers will know, looking after a toddler you don’t have time to eat!

“But the main one is eating a bit more sensibly, and I’m doing more exercises these days.”

