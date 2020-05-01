The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 1st May 2020
Beat The Chasers: Fans rush to defend Paul Sinha after he makes huge mistake

During the penultimate episode

By Richard Bell
Fans have rushed to defend quizzer Paul Sinha after he made a spectacular mistake on Beat The Chasers.

During last night's (Thursday, April 30) episode, the chasers were up against Alex from Southend-on-Sea.

Alex from Southend-on-Sea took the highest offer (Credit: ITV)

In his cashbuilder, the contestant got £2,000 and took an offer of £75k for an advantage of just five seconds against all five of the chasers.

What did The Sinnerman say?

Near the beginning of the head-to-head round, host Bradley Walsh asked the quizmasters: "What gas makes the drink cherryade fizzy?"

Paul, lightning quick on the buzzer as he had been for the last few questions, answered: "Coca-Cola!"

Paul Sinha realised the mistake as soon as he said it (Credit: ITV)

The error immediately drew looks from his fellow chasers.

And after it aired, fans who couldn't believe what they had heard commented on the blunder.

One joked on Twitter: "Ah yes, Coca-Cola, that well known gas. Ouch, Paul #BeatTheChasers."

Sinnerman will be kicking himself.

Another tweeted: "Paul sinha dropped the best clanger of the week so far, mixing up carbon dioxide and Coca-Cola!"

A third put: "Whatever the result, Sinnerman will be kicking himself with that Coca-Cola question #BeatTheChasers."

Paul took to Twitter to address the mistake, telling his followers: "Rest assured I know the difference between carbon dioxide and Coca-Cola. The adrenaline of buzzing the previous four meant I spoke before my brain had processed.

Lesson learnt

"A valuable lesson learnt. As you could see, my confidence took a temporary battering."

His fans came out in force to defend him and heap praise on his otherwise impeccable quizzing skills.

"Paul, your buzzing was phenomenal," someone said. "One error doesn't change that."

"Even the cleverest people make mistakes, pal," another assured him. "Just hope there are clever people in ITV who will keep this show on our screens. Fantastic viewing."

Another told Paul: "Nice to see five people really enjoying their jobs! Everybody gets daft ones wrong from time to time. Makes you look more human."

"Not that I'm counting but seems to me that you're the top chaser this week," one good-natured fan said.

