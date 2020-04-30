Beat The Chasers viewers in tears after contestant Val loses out on £10k win by one second

Fans of Beat The Chasers were absolutely heartbroken for a contestant named Val who came one second away from winning a whopping £10k.

During last night's (Wednesday, April 29) episode, host Bradley Walsh welcomed Val Brown from Horsham, West Sussex onto the stage.

Beat The Chasers viewers were gutted as Val lost out on a £10k win by one second (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Stunned viewers 'spit out their wine' as Anne Hegerty cracks rude joke

As their chat got underway, Brad asked Val what she did for a living and she proclaimed loudly that she was retired - and it's why she has time to do quizzes.

The presenter joked: "What were you, a town cryer!?"

Bubbly contestant

Val's personality didn't go unnoticed by the chasers, as Paul Sinha was seen whispering to Mark Labbett when she came bounding onto the stage: "We've got a bubbly one!"

The banter continued back and forth during her cash builder round. After getting her first question right, The Beast was explaining the answer when she cut in and finished his sentence for him.

We were all fully behind you.

The Sinnerman quipped: "On the plus side it's very quiet in Horsham tonight!"

"Not with my family!" Val laughed.

She got her second question wrong, and for her quick fire against the chasers, she took the three-chaser offer for £10k rather than playing for her own cashbuilder pot of £1000.

She got £1000 in her cash-builder (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately for Val, despite her 20-second advantage, chasers Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace beat her - with just one second remaining on their own clock!

The last question she got wrong was: What animal's milk makes the cheese, brie?

How did viewers react?

Viewers at home were absolutely gutted for Val, who had explained she was trying to get money to put towards her daughter's wedding.

She was one second away from a five-figure win (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said on Twitter, with a weeping emoji: "Oh Val #BeatTheChasers."

Another tweeted, alongside a string of crying emojis: "Awww Val #BeatTheChasers."

A third said in all caps: "CANNOT BREATHE! VAL WAS SO CLOSE."

CANNOT BREATHE! VAL WAS SO CLOSE 😭😭😭 #BeatTheChasers — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 29, 2020

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Frustrated viewers slam show for being 'too easy'

Someone else wrote: "Brilliant #Val on #BeatTheChasers, you totally deserved to go through though #gutted."

A fifth said: "To Val who was just on #BeatTheChasers... we were all fully behind you in this household. Sooo close, so gutted for you."

To Val who was just on #BeatTheChasers .. we were all fully behind you in this household. Sooo close, so gutted for you — james (@jamesdpot) April 29, 2020

- Beat The Chasers continues tonight (Thursday, April 29) at 9pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.