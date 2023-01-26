BBC The One Show viewers were left deeply moved by Rob Rinder’s emotional appearance alongside his mum last night (Wednesday, January 25).

The criminal barrister was on the show to discuss Holocaust Memorial Day – and viewers were full of praise for the star.

Rob Rinder on BBC The One Show

Last night saw Rob Rinder make an appearance on The One Show.

However, the 44-year-old wasn’t alone as he was joined by his mother, Angela Cohen.

Rob and Angela were on the show to talk about Holocaust Memorial Day. It takes place tomorrow (January 27).

Rob and his mum have been going around schools to discuss his grandfather’s experience with the Holocaust and to educate kids on the atrocities.

During the interview, Angela recounted her father’s story – discussing how he lost his family during the holocaust.

Rob also spoke about how they want the next generation to learn about the Holocaust.

He also gave a moving speech about hate and how people have the power to change the world.

BBC The One Show viewers praise Rob Rinder’s interview

After Rob’s interview, fans of the star and of the show took to Twitter to praise him.

“@RobbieRinder was amazing tonight, that speech was so powerful, what a way with words. The clip of Peter Lantos was emotional and so important, we need to keep his and others stories alive,” a The One Show viewer tweeted.

“Such an eloquent and moving moment watching @RobbieRinder on #TheoneShow. Every faith, creed, and nation must never forget the darkest hours in history,” another wrote.

“I found your eloquence on the subject very moving and feel your powerful words should be shared all over,” a third tweeted the barrister.

“Pretty powerful stuff. Very well articulated,” another said.

Show under fire for treatment of EastEnders star

Earlier this week, however, the show came under fire for its treatment of EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick.

The actor was on the show to discuss his character’s storyline on the soap.

However, his interview only took place in the final 10 minutes of the programme. Viewers weren’t happy.

“10 minutes left and Jamie’s still not on and their interviewing someone else now do they have problem with ee actors or something watch how he gets less time than Danielle and that was 2 minutes,” one viewer wrote.

“So Jay is gonna get as much airtime as Lola did..another waste of time,” another said.

“He was the advertised guest and barely got a chance to speak!” a third tweeted.

