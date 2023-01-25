Bradley Walsh on The One Show and son Barney smiling at TRIC Awards
TV

Bradley Walsh issues apology to The One Show hosts and viewers over son Barney

He's sorry!

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Bradley Walsh apologised on behalf of his son Barney on Tuesday’s (January 24) episode of The One Show.

The actor and presenter appeared on the talk show to speak about the new fifth series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad. However, Barney was nowhere to be seen.

Bradley shares his son Barney, 25, with his wife Donna Derby. He’s also the father of his daughter Hayley, 41, from a previous relationship.

Speaking on the show, host Lauren Laverne first began: “You’ve been on the road – your series is back, Breaking Dad.

“It’s you and your son, Barney, he sets up the challenges. But we hear he pushed you a step too far this year!” She then asked: “By the way, where is he tonight?”

Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Lavern on The One Show
Hosts Lauren and Jermaine and spoke to Bradley about the new series (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh apology over son Barney

Bradley replied: “Well, I’m sorry he’s not here. He sends his apologies. But he’s actually filming, because Barney, really, his love is in drama.

“He went to Guildhall, he trained as an actor. So he’s filming something, drama-wise.

“He’s on location, so he’s down there doing that.”

Bradley Walsh on The One Show
Bradley apologised for Barney’s absence (Credit: BBC)

He added: “So sorry, he can’t be with us tonight. That’s what he’s about.”

Lauren responded with: “Aw, good luck to him with that!”

“Trying to get him on the road to come out with me is like a task, now,” Bradley said.

“It used to be the other way around. I say, ‘Come on, let’s go somewhere else,’ he goes, ‘No, I need to do this now dad.'”

Bradley and Barney Walsh on Breaking Dad
Barney and Bradley recently launched the fifth series of their show (Credit: ITV)

Bradley & Barney: Breaking Dad

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad follows the father and son as they embark on road trips across different countries.

The first series, which aired on ITV in 2019, saw the two travel to different states in the US.

Since then, they’ve travelled to countries across Europe and Latin America.

