Bradley Walsh has caused lawyers to ‘step in’ multiple times on The Chase

Bradley Walsh has confessed that lawyers regularly have to step in on The Chase.

Brad is best known for presenting the beloved ITV quiz show, and he regularly ends up in fits of giggles over questions.

However, it turns out not everyone on the show finds his little mishaps funny.

TV’s Bradley has revealed that the show always has lawyers on stand-by who are very quick to put a stop to the quiz show’s filming.

Bradley Walsh reveals The Chase secret

Brad told Radio Times: “If there is a slight misread, I am stopped immediately – bang – by the lawyers.

“We have the compliance lawyers in the studio all the time. What you have to do is go back to the start of the question, literally on video tape where my mouth opens – or where it’s closed from the previous question – and the question is re-asked. It is stopped to the split second.”

Bradley went on to share when he knows that the contestants are going to end up losing.

He said the moment the chaser gets in a streak, it’s basically over for the guest.

Bradley added: “That’s the real banana skin score [that will trip the chasers up]. Once the chasers get in a rhythm there’s no stopping them. They can answer 24, 25 questions in two minutes. We’ve even almost reached 30.”

Bradley breaks silence over The Larkins

Meanwhile, Bradley was recently forced to clear up rumours that series 2 of the Larkins had flopped.

He said on This Morning: “There were reports that series two might be the last.

“I’ve had quite a few calls about that actually that it might well be the last because of some sort of problem with the viewing figures.

“Viewing figures were absolutely fine, there was nothing wrong with the viewing figures, they were fantastic in comparison to the first series,” he hit back.

Bradley then revealed the real reason behind the delay, adding: “It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year, I haven’t got 14 weeks, so it’s down to me and not anything else that we may not be able to.”

