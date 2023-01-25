BBC The One Show last night (Tuesday, January 24) saw EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick make an appearance on the programme.

However, his treatment on the programme didn’t go down well with viewers, who took to Twitter to slam the hit BBC show.

Jamie Borthwick on BBC The One Show last night

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick appear on the programme.

The 28-year-old was on the programme to discuss his character’s story on the soap.

During the interview, Jamie dropped the biggest hint yet that Lola and Jay might not make it to their own wedding.

He teased that Jay and Lola’s relationship might be “on the rocks” and “the long and winding road has not been found”.

“We’ve had a long journey through the years but they finally managed to look like it’s all gonna go ahead, then he pops the question, but it’s a rocky road with the wedding this week,” he said.

BBC The One Show viewers fume over Jamie’s treatment

Viewers were not happy however with the way Jamie had been treated on the show.

Many believed that he hadn’t been given enough time to talk on the programme – saving his interview until the final 10 minutes of the show.

He was the advertised guest and barely got a chance to speak!

“10 minutes left and Jamie’s still not on and their interviewing someone else now do they have problem with ee actors or something watch how he gets less time than Danielle and that was 2 minutes,” one The One Show viewer tweeted.

“So Jay is gonna get as much airtime as Lola did..another waste of time,” another wrote.

“He was the advertised guest and barely got a chance to speak!” a third ranted.

Danielle Harold’s treatment angers viewers

This isn’t the first time that the programme has been accused of not giving EastEnders actors enough time to talk.

Back in November, Lola actor Danielle Harold was on the programme to discuss her character’s brain cancer storyline.

She too appeared toward the end of the show – and viewers weren’t happy, with many demanding she be invited back and be given more time to talk.

“Watched Danielle’s interview on #TheOneShow. They barely gave her any time and then used her time to talk to Gabby who had already been interviewed. That was a shame,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Please invite Danielle back again, she wasn’t asked many questions and only got to say a couple words!!!” another begged.

