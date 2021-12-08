BBC show Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been dealt another Covid-related blow as the wrap party is cancelled.

The cast and crew of the hit BBC show apparently planned to enjoy a boozy party to celebrate the end of the show. However, bosses have cancelled it, leaving many “gutted”.

Why were the Strictly crew having a party?

This year’s Strictly Christmas party for cast and crew is off (Credit: BBC)

The nineteenth series of Strictly is going to come to an end in just over a week’s time. The semi-finals will air this weekend (December 11 & 12) and the final is being held the following Saturday (December 18).

Following the conclusion of the show, the cast and crew were planning on having a big party to celebrate the end of another successful show.

However, the party has reportedly been cancelled due to Omnicron fears. Bosses are wary of the new variant and want to limit the risk of the cast and crew catching it.

A source spoke to The Sun about the cancellation of this year’s Strictly Christmas party.

How have the cast and crew reacted to the news?

The cast won’t be able to do any dancing at the Strictly Christmas party after the show finishes this year (Credit: BBC)

“Everyone will be gutted as it’s been such a long and painful series in many ways. There’s been injuries, Covid scares, and intense competition,” they said.

“Everyone was looking forward to letting their hair down and celebrating what’s been a closely-fought race,” they continued.

The source explained that the Christmas party would have been an opportunity for the crew to catch up.

“But with things not quite clear how Omnicron will unfold, everyone has decided to err on the side of caution and shelve the plans,” they said.

How else has Covid-19 affected Strictly this year?

Craig missed week nine of Strictly when he tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: BBC)

This isn’t the first Covid-related issue the show has had this year. Previously, Craig Revel Horwood missed week nine of the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

In week 10, Motsi Mabuse missed the show due to a Covid-related issue too.

Tom Fletcher and his fellow co-dancer, Amy Dowden, tested positive for Covid and missed week two.

Meanwhile, reports claimed this week that Sheridan Smith has pulled out of the Christmas special. She was due to perform with Gary Barlow.

With two weeks of the show left, four couples are fighting for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Fan favourites Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are looking for a spot in next week’s final, as are AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, and John Whaite and Johannes Rabede.

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly for comment.

Strictly continues on Saturday (December 11) at 7:05 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.