Dan Walker praised by fans as he reveals incredible weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing run

TV presenter Dan Walker has revealed he experienced a significant amount of weight loss during his time on Strictly.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, told Twitter followers how much he has dropped earlier today (Tuesday December 7).

He was asked by one fan whether he’d gone through any weight changes – and Dan happily confirmed he has.

Dan Walker has achieved significant weight loss during his time on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Dan Walker say about his Strictly weight loss?

In quote-tweeting the enquiry, Dan ensured the question and his response popped up in his followers’ timelines.

Dan, who was voted out of Strictly alongside pro partner Nadiya Bychkova over the weekend, has 738,000 followers.

He replied: “Yes… about a stone and a bit.”

Dan dropped a stone! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did followers react?

Hundreds of fans gave Dan’s tweet their approval with a Like. Several also retweeted it.

But others congratulated Dan for his weight loss achievement, including the social media user who asked the question.

They tweeted back: “Ah OK – a great way to enjoy yourself and lose a few pounds. Thanks for the reply.”

“You look great,” someone else complimented him.

You look great.

And another person joked: “We’ll be expecting Dan’s dance workout for Christmas. But please no lycra.”

Other fans light-heartedly mentioned how Dan’s Strictly regime was a good pre-workout for festive feasting in itself.

One person teased: “If you stuff your face over Christmas you could have that all back for the New Year!”

And another deadpanned: “Christmas soon sort that one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Strictly Come Dancing weight loss achievements

Even though she was the first celebrity eliminated from the 2021 series, Nina Wadia also dropped pounds during training.

She dropped a couple of dress sizes and admitted: “It’s ridiculous how quickly the weight just drops off you after a bit of dancing.”

Other stars who have trimmed down on the series over the years include Ed Balls, Ranvir Singh, Lisa Riley and Bill Bailey.

Strictly Come Dancing next airs on Saturday December 11 on BBC One at 7.05pm.

