Dan Walker has reportedly opted to not take part in next year’s Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Despite being a hit with viewers, the BBC Breakfast presenter has apparently decided to hang up his dancing shoes for now.

Will Dan Walker be on the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Dan Walker reportedly won’t be taking part in next year’s Strictly tour (Credit: BBC)

After Dan and dance partner Nadiya Bychkova reached this year’s quarter-finals, many expected the star to be on next year’s tour. The tour tends to involve seven couples from the previous year’s show, including the winners.

The nationwide Strictly Come Dancing tour usually features the best and most popular couples, of which Dan Walker would be a part of due to where he finished in the series.

Dan Walker was a hit with viewers and didn’t feature in the dance-off once until his exit from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday (December 5).

A TV insider spoke to The Sun about why Dan wouldn’t be on next year’s tour.

Why won’t Dan be on the tour?

Dan said goodbye to Strictly on Sunday after finishing in 5th place (Credit: BBC)

“Rumours will of course be rife about why he isn’t joining the tour, despite being one of the most outstanding competitors on this year’s show,” they said.

“His decision not to take part will have been extremely disappointing for the tour’s organisers who always hope the people who sign on will be the stars who’ve caught the public’s imagination,” they added.

With the tour travelling to cities like London, Leeds, and Birmingham, if the rumours are true, Dan’s work schedule as BBC Breakfast host could be one of the reasons why he won’t be on the tour.

With the BBC Breakfast studios based in Salford, the tour could well affect his schedule on the show, which airs at 6am daily.

If the reports about Dan Walker are true, it will be the first time in four years a Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finalist has turned down the opportunity to go on tour.

The last quarter-finalist to reject the opportunity was Mollie King in 2017. Mollie finished 5th that year with dance partner AJ Pritchard. However, when it came to touring, only AJ went, not Mollie.

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly for comment on this story.

How did Dan Walker’s Strictly Come Dancing journey end?

Dan and Nadiya went up against AJ and Kai in Sunday’s dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker left Strictly Come Dancing last Sunday, finishing in 5th place alongside pro dancer Nadiya. The couple were in the dance-off with AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington. They picked up 31 points for their Tango on Saturday’s show.

However, the judges unanimously voted in favour of saving AJ and Kai.

AJ will join Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, and Rhys Stephenson in Saturday’s (December 11) semi-final.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (December 11) at 7:05 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

