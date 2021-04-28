The BBC and its news programme came under fire at the end of last week when they neglected to mention St George’s Day.

The complaints flooded in from “disgusted” viewers after England’s national day on April 23 was seemingly “forgotten” on BBC Breakfast and The One Show.

As a result, the corporation has now issued an apology.

BBC news: What did the broadcaster say?

A BBC spokesperson explained that coverage was cut back due to the pandemic.

It did mark the occasion with a variety of programming on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast and CBeebies.

There was also a special St George’s Day music programme on Radio 4.

The rep explained why there was nothing on terrestrial channels or its magazine news shows.

“Normally there would have been traditional parades and celebrations.

“However, with public gatherings prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebrations will have been much more subdued and limited to people’s homes, therefore resulting in fewer events to cover.”

They added: “Inevitably there may be disagreements about the level of prominence we give to stories. We’re sorry you were disappointed on this occasion.”

What did viewers say about the lack of coverage?

One said the lack of St George’s Day coverage on The One Show was “disgusting”.

“@BBCTheOneShow big deal made of St David’s Day & St Patrick’s Day. And no mention at all of St George’s Day. Typical BBC. Disgusting!” they ranted.

Inevitably there may be disagreements about the level of prominence we give to stories.

Another took aim at BBC Breakfast and asked if the corporation was “ashamed to be British”.

A further disgruntled viewer added: “I’ve been watching BBC Breakfast news from 6am until now at 7.24am and there has not yet been any mention of a happy St George’s Day! Why??”

Another sent the broadcaster a “memo” to serve as a reminder that it was St George’s Day.

They added: “It’s not racist to mention it and you won’t get hundreds of complaints if you do.”

