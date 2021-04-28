BBC sued for £3.7m by TV presenter who suffered whiplash as ‘crash test dummy’

The BBC is being sued for a whopping £3.7million by a TV presenter who suffered whiplash as a crash test dummy.

Jem Stansfield was participating in a stunt for BBC One series Bang Goes The Theory when a mishap occurred.

Jem Stansfield is suing the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Why is the BBC being sued?

During the episode in question, Jem said he was a “little nervous” to act as a crash test dummy.

The stunt saw him being catapulted into a makeshift lamp post to test the strength of the car.

“I’m forward-facing, I’m heading for a solid-steel bar. How bad can it be?” he said.

He then flew into the lamp post head-on as part of the stunt, before repeating it while turned the other way.

Read more: The Repair Shop fans declare daytime time slot a ‘demotion’

According to The Sun, his lawyers argued at London’s High Court that his “stellar” TV career had since been permanently impacted by the stunt.

They said he had been “robbed” of future earnings due to suffering injuries.

His lawyers said the crash had caused whiplash, brain damage and psychological scarring.

They added that his chances of ever recovering are “poor”.

Jem claims he was injured during the stunt (Credit: BBC)

What is Jem doing now?

Jem hasn’t worked on television since the accident in 2014.

His lawyers suggest that his career could have been as illustrious as Jeremy Clarkson’s, and believe there is a substantial amount of lost earnings in the process.

In response, the Beeb says it will pay two-thirds of Jem’s claim. But has discounted it for his “contributory negligence”.

Read more: Jay Blades admits he doesn’t have any family heirlooms after ‘growing up on the wrong side of town’

It also disputed the impact and degree of his injuries.

The case will now go to a damages trial where it will be settled.

The TV star has a degree in aeronautics from Bristol University. Before he began working in front of the camera he worked as a shepherd in the Australian outback, and briefly in stand-up comedy,

His first foray into television came when he became a ballistics expert on Scrapheap Challenge.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

What do you think of the BBC getting sued? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.