BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty made fun of Peter Andre, after one of his jokes fell completely flat on the show.

The presenter, 46, was joined by co-host Ben Thompson as they spoke to the musician earlier today (April 22).

Appearing from his home in Surrey, Peter went on to discuss his upcoming part in the musical stage production of Grease.

Naga Munchetty spoke to Peter Andre on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast: What did Naga Munchetty say?

Just minutes into the chat, Peter cracked a joke about the UK’s current travel restrictions.

He said: “The funny thing is we’re talking about Grease and we can’t even fly there…

“…which is interesting, so what an interesting time.”

We’re just clearing away the tumbleweeds for you

However, the joke was met to complete silence.

Pete awkwardly added: “I thought that was a bit of a Greek joke but no one actually laughed…”

Meanwhile, Naga remarked: “Sorry, we’re just clearing away the tumbleweeds for you.”

Peter’s joke was met to complete silence (Credit: BBC)

Thankfully, Peter saw the funny side of the joke as he laughed along with Naga.

Furthermore, he also shared the moment on Instagram.

Alongside a news article, Peter penned: “The worst part is I thought I WAS punny @bbcbreakfast #greasenotgreece.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “You are just a typical ‘dad joker’. Good for you Peter.”

A second wrote: “Well, I think you’re hilarious.”

Another joked: “Not another of your dad jokes Pete?”

It’s electrifying! Peter Andre is set to guest-star in ‘Grease: The Musical’ when it goes back on tour in July ✨🎭 The production was postponed because of the pandemic. Peter spoke to #BBCBreakfast about taking on two roles (possibly more) for the show https://t.co/0I27Qe22Cx pic.twitter.com/PnXmmVQTEq — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 22, 2021

What else has Naga been up to?

Meanwhile, it comes days after Naga revealed she may have pulled her Achilles tendon at the gym.

Speaking on her Radio 5 Live show, the star explained that she pushed herself “too far” while working out – and she was “hobbling” as a result.

She shared: “My lesson learnt, I went to the gym yesterday and I pushed it.

“I really pushed it and I was so excited being back, and I ran just a little bit too far. And I’m now hobbling today, because I pulled my Achilles tendon, I think.”

In addition, Naga said: “It’s really sore and I knew it was going and I just thought, ‘I’m just going to hit this marker’. Fool that I am! Anyway, lesson learnt.”

Naga hosts the mid-morning slot three days a week.

