BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shares colleague’s tragic news

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has paid a heartfelt tribute to her colleague’s great-uncle live on radio.

The 46-year-old presenter, who also appears on the Radio 5 Live show, shared the story after hearing about the loss of colleague Kate’s family member.

Naga touched upon the subject as she discussed the recent death of Prince Philip.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shared her colleague’s tragic news on radio (Credit: Twitter/BBC 5 Live)

What did Naga Munchetty say?

The BBC Breakfast host told listeners on Wednesday (April 12): “We’re talking about grandads this morning.

“We’re talking about how they may have shaped your lives and your family’s lives and the influence they may have had.

“This is after those very touching tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh made by Prince William and Prince Harry yesterday.”

Naga went on to speak about Kate, who is part of the show’s production team.

Furthermore, she added: “Kate sent me this note today saying she never had the chance to know either of her grandads. But her great-uncle Jim filled that role in her life.

“What Kate says is, ‘He and I shared a love of reading. For my 11th birthday, he gave me this book he’d read about in the paper and he thought it sounded good.

The presenter regularly appears on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

“‘It was the first Harry Potter.

“‘That book got passed around my siblings and all my cousins until it’s not got much monetary value anymore because of its condition. I’ll always cherish it as a piece of my Uncle Jim’.”

It can be anyone who can help shape your lives and touch them

Naga explained it was also Jim’s funeral on Friday (April 15).

She concluded: “It just shows it doesn’t have to be grandads. It can be anyone who can help shape your lives and touch them.”

Naga shared the touching tribute on her Radio 5 Live (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga sparks criticism on BBC Breakfast

Meanwhile, last week, the BBC host caused a stir with viewers.

It came after Naga interviewed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the new traffic light system for travelling abroad.

However, some viewers claimed she was “rude” during the chat.

One complained: “Naga Munchetty has just spent the whole of her interview with Grant Shapps interrupting him. It is so rude and off putting for the viewers. We can’t get the jist of what he is trying to tell us. Pointless interview.”

Furthermore, others believed Naga was simply challenging the MP.

Praising the host, another said: “Glad she’s holding our corrupt politicians to account.”

