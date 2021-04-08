Dan Walker has announced he’s leaving BBC show Football Focus after 12 years at the helm.

The presenter shared the news he was leaving the Saturday morning show on Twitter.

Dan posted a video and told fans: “Hello, I have some news.”

What did Dan Walker say about BBC Football Focus?

Dan revealed: “This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus.

“It has been a real pleasure, an amazing 12 years and I can honestly say I have loved every second of it.

“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably.

“But, after 12 years it’s time for someone else to take the reins.”

Who will take over from Dan?

The BBC is yet to announce Dan’s replacement.

However, his old sparring partner Piers Morgan has thrown his hat into the ring.

And, as his wife keeps reminding him, he is unemployed now…

I won’t be disappearing. I’ll still be on Breakfast.

Retweeting Dan’s video, Piers quipped: “I start Saturday.”

However, some responded that Arsenal fan Piers is perhaps not the best person for the job.

“Nah, you would storm off like a baby again every time Arsenal lost – and that would be quite often!” quipped one football fan.

Another quipped: “No Piers it’s called Football Focus. Not ‘I Can Only Focus On Meghan’.”

Is Dan leaving BBC Breakfast too?

For those fearing the worst and worrying that Dan is cutting ties with the BBC completely, fear not, he’ll still be on Breakfast.

He said: “I won’t be disappearing. I’ll still be on Breakfast and you’ll see me elsewhere across BBC Sport, including the Olympics.”

Dan also teased some “exciting opportunities” that he has coming up.

He revealed: “And I’m also really looking forward to letting you know about one or two other exciting opportunities a bit further down the road.”

