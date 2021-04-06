BBC presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were at the centre of a social media storm last month after poking fun at MP Robert Jenrick’s Union flag.

And the Beeb has now reportedly had to involve the police over the threatening nature of some of the messages its complaints team received.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty caused a storm by poking fun at an MP’s Union flag (Credit: BBC)

BBC stars Naga and Charlie poke fun at Robert Jenrick’s flag

During an episode of BBC Breakfast in March, Naga and Charlie interviewed the Housing Minister, and afterwards, Charlie mocked the size of the flag in the background of Robert Jenrick‘s video call, quipping sarcastically that it wasn’t large enough.

Read more: Huw Edwards ‘ordered’ to take down flag tweet amid BBC Breakfast controversy

Naga, giggling at Charlie’s comments, also drew attention to there being a portrait of the Queen on the wall behind him.

Robert Jenrick on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Over 6,000 complaints were made to the BBC, most of which reportedly targeted Naga.

Many showed overt racism/misogyny, Private Eye reported, while the complaint handlers classed 70 as abusive.

Your flag is not up to standard size government interview measurements… I think it’s just a little bit small.

Further, they referred four to the BBC’s own security and investigations team as they were of a threatening nature – and the police are now involved.

The BBC declined to comment to ED!.

Naga Munchetty is also a host on Radio 5 Live (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened on BBC Breakfast?

At the end of the chat, Charlie said: “Robert Jenrick, thank you. I think your flag is not up to standard size government interview measurements.

“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty falls victim to latest awkward blunder on daytime show

Naga then covered her mouth as she laughed at Charlie’s joke, while Robert looked bemused and said nothing.

Charlie added, filling the ensuing silence, “Just a thought” and looked over at Naga.

Naga observed, “There’s always a flag” and continued: “And a picture of the Queen there too, in the Westminster office I presume.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.