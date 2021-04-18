BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty called herself a ‘fool’ as she detailed a painful injury she sustained in the gym.

The presenter, 46, revealed on her Radio 5 Live show that she pushed herself “too far” while working out – and now she’s “hobbling” as a result.

What did BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty say about her injury?

Speaking to viewers on her programme, Naga said she thinks she has pulled her Achilles tendon.

She said: “My lesson learnt, I went to the gym yesterday and I pushed it.

“I really pushed it and I was so excited being back, and I ran just a little bit too far. And I’m now hobbling today, because I pulled my Achilles tendon, I think.”

Naga continued: “It’s really sore and I knew it was going and I just thought, ‘I’m just going to hit this marker’. Fool that I am! Anyway, lesson learnt.”

It follows a heartfelt tribute from Naga to her colleague’s great-uncle on Radio 5 Live.

Naga spoke about her co-worker Kate’s relative as they touched on the death of Prince Philip, whose funeral was this weekend (Saturday, April 17).

She said last week (April 12): “We’re talking about grandads this morning.

“We’re talking about how they may have shaped your lives and your family’s lives and the influence they may have had.

“This is after those very touching tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh made by Prince William and Prince Harry yesterday.”

Naga then spoke about Kate, who is a member of the progamme’s production crew.

She continued: “Kate sent me this note today saying she never had the chance to know either of her grandads. But her great-uncle Jim filled that role in her life.

Naga’s tribute to colleague’s family member

“What Kate says is, ‘He and I shared a love of reading. For my 11th birthday, he gave me this book he’d read about in the paper and he thought it sounded good.

“‘It was the first Harry Potter.

“‘That book got passed around my siblings and all my cousins until it’s not got much monetary value anymore because of its condition. I’ll always cherish it as a piece of my Uncle Jim’.”

She concluded: “It just shows it doesn’t have to be grandads. It can be anyone who can help shape your lives and touch them.”

