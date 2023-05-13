The UK is hosting The Eurovision Song Contest this year on behalf of Ukraine, but the BBC is facing backlash over its coverage of the event.

The channel has been airing the semi-finals all of this week. Tonight (Saturday May 13) will see the finale of the competition in which 26 nations compete to be crowned the winner.

To celebrate the extravaganza hitting British shores for the first time since Birmingham hosted in 1998, Eurovision fever has well and truly taken over. But viewers aren’t all impressed.

Saturday Kitchen was Eurovision heavy (Credit: BBC)

The Beeb’s Eurovision coverage

With the Grand Final taking place tonight the Beeb seems to have dedicated most of its programming to the show.

Kicking off with lengthy segments on BBC Breakfast this morning, Saturday Kitchen followed. This was entirely Eurovision themed even down to its wardrobe.

After a bit of football, there followed a documentary hosted by Jason Manford and Chelcee Grimes – Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide.

The usual Saturday afternoon and early evening quizzes were also dedicated to the singing competition with The Weakest Link, Pointless Celebrities, and The Hitlist all airing Eurovision specials.

A special edition of The One Show, which doesn’t usually air on a Saturday, will also be broadcast tonight, live from the Eurovision village.

The Song Contest fever has hit this week (Credit: BBC)

The BBC faces Eurovision complaints

It’s fair to say viewers are divided over the amount of content dedicated to Eurovision. They had their say on social media.

“The BBC seems obsessed with Eurovision, can’t get away from it every programme linked,” moaned one.

Another added: “To say the BBC don’t allow advertising they certainly know how to promote their own shows. Eurovision being constantly plugged across radio and TV.”

“BBC appears to have been overtaken by a hen party,” joked someone else with the hashtag Eurovision.

A fourth also said: “What is it with the blanket coverage on TV and radio of Eurovision, it is and always will be utter [Bleep]…”

“Dear BBC is anything else happening in the world aside from Eurovision? This is getting ridiculous,” sighed one more.

However others disagreed – they are super-excited and have been loving the coverage.

“Happy Eurovision Day!! The BBC has produced an incredible show for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final… maybe best final ever?” said one

Another enthused: “Tonight’s the big night… whatever about the music I’m confident the BBC will put on a stunning show.”

“I know a lot of people won’t be enjoying it but I’m loving the Eurovision takeover on all the BBC shows today! Happy Grand Final day everyone!

The Eurovision Song Contest airs tonight on BBC One at 8pm.

