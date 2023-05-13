Jason Manford has revealed his family’s heartbreaking loss – the death of his beloved nana.

The 41-year-old much-loved comedian has been a TV favourite for well over 15 years thanks to his infectious humour and personality. But on Friday (May 12), he left plenty of his followers rallying around with support after he revealed his dear Nana had passed away – just months before her 100th birthday.

Jason shared the sad news that his Nana has died (Credit: ITV)

Jason Manford reveals his nana has sadly died

Taking to his Twitter account, Jason shared a sweet video with his Nana Leah – who had dementia. In the clip, the comedian and 99-year-old nan were singing along to a Nat King Cole song together.

Alongside the heartwarming video, Jason wrote: “Goodnight Nana Manford, we were so lucky to have you in our lives for so long. 99 years of wonderful moments and incredible memories.

“Even when dementia took hold, she loved music. Whether making cardigans for kids or bullets for Lancaster bombers, she was an inspirational woman.”

Jason Manford pays tribute to his nana

As expected, plenty of Jason’s fans and fellow showbiz pals rushed to send their sympathies and support. Comedienne Sally-Anne Hayward said: “Sorry for your loss Jason”, while Ed Byrne replied: “Aw mate. That’s a beautiful tribute.”

One fan penned: “Ever so sorry for your loss,” as another quipped: “Fly high beautiful lady. Sending big hugs hun your nana is always with you xxxx.” Echoing their thoughts, a third person said: “So sorry for your loss Jason, my love goes out to you and your family x.”

Jason’s Nana rushed into hospital in February

In March, Jason shared a “heartbreaking” update on Instagram after his nan was rushed into hospital in February. The comedian posted photos of himself and his loved ones at her bedside, as he told his followers the family were trying their best to “stay strong.”

He wrote: “Unfortunately she’s still in the hospital. Everyone is doing everything they can to get her home but she’s just stopped eating (even when given a box of her favourite chocolates for Mother’s Day!). Not sure why, she says she wants to come home, knows that eating will help this, but for whatever reason, maybe her dementia, she just won’t eat.”

Jason Manford’s Nana would have turned 100 this year

In February, Jason told MailOnline he believed his gran was “on the mend” and “doing so much better.” He explained: “They get to a certain age, and they stop eating and drinking so we just had to get her in and on a drip but she’s feeling much better.

“She’ll be back home in the next couple of days. It was a real turnaround, it didn’t look like it was going that way. She turns 100 in December and she’s desperate to get there so it was a bit worrying.”

