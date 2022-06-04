Jason Manford’s weight loss journey after losing three stone in six months

Jason Manford has been enlisted to host The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party on ITV today (June 4).

The comedian is set to front the Platinum Jubilee special – hosted at the AO Arena in Manchester – alongside Fleur East.

Ahead of the event, we take a look at Jason‘s weight loss journey and how he’s managed to shift the pounds.

Jason Manford previously lost an incredible three stone! (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jason Manford’s weight loss journey

Jason decided to take action and lose weight on New Year’s Day last year.

At the time, the star tipped the scales at 17st 5lb.

Jason told the Mirror Online: “You get to the point where you go ‘Am I getting enough joy out of life if I’m thinking about my weight?’

I don’t want to be that person any more.

“I think I’ve thought about my weight every day of my adult life. Not crying about it, but gone upstairs and tried to put something on that doesn’t fit, or got out of breath chasing the kids. To get to a point where I’m thinking about it in a positive way feels good.”

As a result, Jason decided to start counting calories and working out.

The comic was fully supported by his wife Lucy Dyke, as well as his children.

Jason is hosting The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party on ITV with Fleur East (Credit: ITV)

In addition, he also began documenting his journey on The Jason Manford Weight Loss Support Group on Facebook.

The star – who was once branded the ‘fat Michael Owen’ at a stand-up gig – previously set up the group during an earlier diet attempt.

How much weight did Jason lose?

Just six months into his weight loss journey, Jason managed to slim down to 14st 10lb – nearly a three stone loss!

Speaking about his weight loss, he said: “Often, caring about appearance can be seen as a female thing. So to see some of the men say ‘I’ve been struggling’ is moving.

“They can laugh about being the chunky one of their friends’ group, but actually they don’t like it and don’t want to be that person any more.”

The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party airs on ITV on Saturday 4th June at 5pm.

