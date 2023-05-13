Rylan and Scott Mills rescued by emergency services after being stranded during Eurovision

Rylan and Scott Mills had to be rescued by emergency services after being left stranded. The two presenters are currently hosting this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rylan revealed that he and Scott had gone out for dinner in Liverpool. However, they were left stranded after they couldn’t book a taxi following dinner.

Rylan revealed that rescue services had to rescue him and Scott (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan and Scott Mills rescued by emergency services

Speaking to his followers, Rylan said: “So basically there’s been no cars.”

Scott then added: “Well we did leave dinner at the exact time when everyone was leaving the arena.”

“We didn’t realise the arena was kicking out at that point, well done everyone,” Rylan continued. “And then Merseyside Water Rescue has just come to our aid and they put us on a boat but we couldn’t get out of the dock.

“So Merseyside Water Rescue has decided to take us back to our hotel, which I think is lovely and thank you for the high vis.”

Scott Mills presented on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2022 and has since been presenting on BBC Radio 2 (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan Instagram post

Rylan also shared an Instagram post with the Merseyside Water Rescue to show his appreciation.

His caption read: “Thanks to Merseyside Water Rescue for getting us home tonight. No cars….. you legends thanks for the hi vis x @merseysidewaterrescue.”

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Amazing Rylan. The people of Merseyside are always amazing! I love our people and you have made me love Eurovision. I’m convinced it’s going to be amazing tomorrow night. Thank you.”

A second said: “I could’ve done with this last week when I had to get back home to Birkenhead from the Eurovision. Welcome and all the roads were blocked off so it took us 45 minutes to walk a 10 minute walk to the train station.”

“Can’t wait to be in Liverpool today and tonight! Didn’t get tickets to the actual venue but I’m watching at the Liverpool philharmonic on a big screen! Can’t wait. The vibe in the city will be even better than it usually is,” another added.

