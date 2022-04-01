BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance

BBC Breakfast viewers were left distracted by Naga Munchetty and her outfit on today’s show.

On Friday’s programme, Naga looked stunning in a brown silk matching set.

But some viewers thought Naga was wearing her pyjamas!

Naga’s outfit distracted BBC viewers today (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

As Naga hosted today’s show, viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on her look.

One person said: “Nice to see Naga wearing the pyjamas of a sexy bond villain.”

Another asked Naga: “Why are you still in your pyjamas?”

Naga wore a silk outfit today (Credit: BBC)

A third tweeted: “What is Naga wearing. We all know from watching Breakfast news over the years how people should appear on BBC Breakfast show.

“Her brown gown just looks ridiculous.”

Many people were gushing over Naga’s outfit.

One tweeted: “Oh @TVNaga01 looking SLICK AF today in her satin jumpsuit.”

Some viewers compared Naga’s outfit to PJs! (Credit: BBC)

Another replied: “Beautiful isn’t she. I love her style.”

There was much praise for Naga’s outfit today, but last week she faced some criticism from a troll.

The troll had mistakenly thought Naga was hosting BBC Breakfast and complained on Twitter.

However, Victoria Derbyshire was actually the presenter hosting and Naga was quick to correct the troll.

The Twitter user had tweeted Naga about her hosting skills, calling her “childish”.

Naga often hits back at trolls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Naga hit back: “I’m not at work today. Maybe you should turn off your default setting of hate instead?

“Have a lovely day.”

Fans praised Naga for her response to the troll as one person said: “Well done Naga, this is how you put trolls in their place.”

Another wrote: “What is it with people these days. Just let interviewers do their jobs.”

One added: “Great reply. Now haters will be outraged you are not at work.”

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid also responded by posting a red love heart emoji to Naga’s tweet.

