BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty sparks complaints over ‘insensitive’ interview

Naga Munchetty has came under fire on BBC Breakfast following an interview with Ukrainian soldier Sergiy Stakhovsky.

The retired tennis player lives in Hungry with his family, but decided to go back to his home country to help fight against Russia.

On the BBC One programme today (March 3), Naga spoke to Sergiy following his decision to leave his loved ones.

Naga Munchetty came under fire on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

During the chat, Naga quizzed the solider over leaving his family.

Speaking about the sad moment, Sergiy responded: “I didn’t say anything to my children, I was trying to be as brief as I could.

“They were watching cartoons and reading, so I wasn’t trying to be a distraction.”

Read more: Dan Walker apologises for F-bomb live on air during emotional BBC Breakfast interview

Naga went on to ask: “I mean, this is heartbreaking. I wonder what conversations you are able to have with your wife and what she is able to tell your children?”

Sergiy replied: “Well, she was upset, we’re talking now.

“I just hope that one day she will forgive me for what I’ve done. I’m not sure I would forgive myself but it was a no-win scenario.”

Sergiy Stakhovsky left his family to fight (Credit: BBC)

Naga added: “That conversation must have been very difficult. Do you think you’ve made a choice between your family and your country?”

He responded: “Yes, that’s how it looks like, unfortunately.”

However, some viewers believed that Naga could have handled the chat differently.

How did viewers respond to Naga’s interview?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Bloody hell, Naga’s complete lack of empathy on show there. She tried very hard with the concerned face and tone of voice but the line of questioning was cringeworthy and insensitive.”

A second complained: “Why does Naga have to make it an emotional misery mining exercise?? The poor guy clearly is distressed so why milk it. Absolutely disgusting #BBCBreakfast.”

A third wrote: “Heartbreaking decision he had to make. Naga’s questioning him on his decision to leave his wife and children was uncomfortable to watch.”

Heartbreaking decision he had to make. Naga's questionning him on his decision to leave his wife and children was uncomfortable to watch. — Alison Skinner (@Tippywychett) March 3, 2022

Bloody hell, Naga's complete lack of empathy on show there.

She tried very hard with the concerned face and tone of voice but the line of questioning was cringeworthy and insensitive #BBCBreakfast — Joanne 🦖💉😷 (@Joannemh) March 3, 2022

What an awful interview. Naga Munchetty picking at an emotional scab. Poor Sergei Stahivsky I really feel for him. #BBCBreakfast — Ken Norman (@normanken) March 3, 2022

#BBCBreakfast Naga,Naga,Naga,I can understand the interest in wanting to interview Sergiy Stakhovsky as he's a well known Ukrainian athlete but the line that you took in asking him questions made uncomfortable viewing & you could see his emotions are all over the place — pritanirebel (@pritanirebel) March 3, 2022

Another shared: “What an awful interview. Naga Munchetty picking at an emotional scab. Poor Sergei Stahivsky I really feel for him #BBCBreakfast.”

A fifth tweeted: “#BBCBreakfast Naga, I can understand the interest in wanting to interview Sergiy Stakhovsky as he’s a well known Ukrainian athlete.

“But the line that you took in asking him questions made uncomfortable viewing and you could see his emotions are all over the place.”

Naga picking at an emotional scab.

A sixth posted: “Naga on #BBCBreakfast banging on about this poor man’s children and family. He looks broken. Why keep pushing it?! He is risking his life for their future.”

Another fumed: “Naga wtf? Why are you pursuing that line of questions? Twist the knife why don’t you #BBCBreakfast.”

One viewer shared: “Naga is devoid of all tact & sensitivity. This man is already tearing himself apart & yet he still gets drilled. Sad very sad.”

Naga on #BBCBreakfast banging on about this poor man's children and family He looks broken. Why keep pushing it?! He is risking his life for their future. 😠 — Em. (@EmmaBBHCv) March 3, 2022

Why does Naga have to make it an emotional misery mining exercise??

The poor guy clearly is distressed so why milk it. Absolutely disgusting 😡#BBCBreakfast — BadgersNadgers 🦡 (@wiltsrednecks99) March 3, 2022

Naga wtf? Why are you pursuing that line of questions? Twist the knife why don’t you. #BBCBreakfast — Jezza (@mrfixit426) March 3, 2022

Well that was heartbreaking: thank you @bbcbreakfast for this simple, blunt, interview about the horrific choices people are being forced to make. — Louise Rowntree (@Louise_Rowntree) March 3, 2022

‘Heartbreaking’

Meanwhile, others praised the show for featuring the emotional chat.

One wrote: “Well that was heartbreaking. Thank you @bbcbreakfast for this simple, blunt, interview about the horrific choices people are being forced to make.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt stunned by Naga Munchetty’s jibe

A second added: “I can’t stop my tears. God bless you.”

Another tweeted: “Tough to watch. You could see how hard this is for him.”

ED! has approached the BBC for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.