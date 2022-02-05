BBC Breakfast viewers were left cringing earlier today as Conservative MP Nadine Dorries put in a ‘car crash’ performance during an interview with Charlie Stayt.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Nadine, 64, came in for widespread ridicule on social media when asked about Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Nadine, who is Secretary of State for Culture, was mocked by those watching at home for her ill-tempered demeanour – with many labelling her ‘an embarrassment’.

Viewers mocked Nadine Dorries for her BBC Breakfast appearance (Credit: BBC)

Why did Nadine Dorries leave viewers ‘cringing’ on BBC Breakfast?

The Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire claimed during her interview that Boris Johnson is “positive” after a week in which several of his close advisers quit and more MPs from his own party called on the PM to resign himself.

However, when asked whether she had spoken with the PM herself, Nadine became increasingly hostile.

“Why are you asking me that question?” she asked before going on to claim she had been in communication with the PM.

Read more: Piers Morgan praises Theresa May for ‘savage’ rant at Boris Johnson

Charlie pressed: “I’m really confused. Is that a difficult question? I’m just asking if you’ve spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24 hours.”

However, Nadine repeated that she had “communicated” before insisting she wouldn’t disclose “the extent” of her communications.

She then insisted Charlie move on to another question during the excruciating exchange.

Boris Johnson advisers have resigned over the past few days (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

How did BBC Breakfast viewers react?

Viewers branded the baffling segment – and Nadine’s contributions – as “car crash material”. And as clips of the interview were circulated around social media, Nadine came in for merciless derision.

But while many chuckled at Nadine’s performance, many others were appalled.

“Nadine Dorries is total car crash material… #BBCBreakfast,” one Twitter user claimed.

Ex I’m A Celebrity contestant Nadine Dorries is a firm supporter of Boris Johnson (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Someone else tweeted: “Nadine giving her alternative facts while being involved in a car crash at very slow excruciating speed. Somebody better explain how an interview works to Nads #BBCBreakfast.”

Another despaired: “This is an absolute car crash of an interview between Charlie Stayt and @NadineDorries, I’ve never seen a member of the government behave so defensively in a television interview before. It’s really cringe.”

Another said: “Thousands of us are cringing at this Nadine Dorries interview. It’s embarrassing, hard to watch.”

And another person pondered whether such a performance might prove a relief for the PM.

@NadineDorries you are an absolute car crash https://t.co/OTgwuy2dI1 — Lisa Sutherland (@lisaSuther88) February 5, 2022

I see they let #NadineDorries do another live TV interview…. pic.twitter.com/WWK7jANW4k — garreth waites (@GWaites82) February 5, 2022

This is an absolute car crash of an interview between Charlie Stayt and @NadineDorries, I’ve never seen a member of the government behave so defensively in a television interview before. Its really cringe #BBCBreakfast — Wayne Smith (@WayneSmithUK71) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, someone else concluded: “Car crash of an interview with @NadineDorries and the BBC this am. Is the true level of intellect we can expect from a SoS for DCMS?”

‘Utter embarrassment!’

She was also accused of being an “embarrassment”.

“What a national embarrassment you are! #Resign,” someone said.

Read more: Brits demand Boris Johnson resign as Twitter explodes over ‘shameless’ apology

However, some viewers took aim at BBC Breakfast for their questioning.

One said: “That question was far too vague: ‘What did you speak to the PM about?’ Come on #BBCBreakfast you can do better than that?”

Another tweeted: “@NadineDorries loved the way you handled the at times stupid line of questioning by Charlie Stayt on @BBCBreakfast this morning.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.