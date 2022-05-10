BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker told fans to be careful as he revealed his identity was being used dishonestly on social media.

The BBC Breakfast star, 45, is one of the most well-known faces on TV.

But sadly it seems some scammers are pretending to be him.

The father-of-three made a plea on Instagram for people to watch out.

Sharing a video of himself he explained he was responding to a number of messages he was getting.

Still in his suit from the BBC show, he said: “In the last few days I’ve been getting messages from people saying they’ve been getting messages from people claiming to be me.

“I wouldn’t be sending you private messages asking you for information or money.

“If you do get any of those you can either ignore them or do what I’ve done and report them to Facebook or Instagram.”

Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to Dan’s warning?

Fans appreciated the presenter taking the time to update them.

One wrote: “Thank you for that info. There is way too much of this going on.”

Another confirmed: “Yes I had a couple asking for my number so that ‘you’ could contact me.”

While a third posted: “Thanks for that as I got a message saying you wanted to follow me.”

He’s off on a new adventure! (Credit: Splash)

Leaving BBC Breakfast

Dan has a lot on his plate at the moment as he prepares to step down from BBC Breakfast.

The presenter has fronted the show for six years but is now moving to Channel 5.

Revealing his last day with the Beeb would be May 17, Dan said he would be sad to leave.

He shared: “I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally [Nugent] and I love the team there.”

However the BBC has already started looking for Dan’s replacement.

Its tweet read: “BBC Breakfast has been a morning staple with viewers across the nation for 20 years.

“We are looking for a new Chief Presenter to wake up the nation on our iconic red sofa.”

We wonder who it will be!

