Dan Walker mocked by BBC Breakfast viewers for his choice of socks today

Dan Walker left his dress sense up for debate on BBC Breakfast today.

The father-of-three, 45, is always suited and booted but it was his socks that got fans talking.

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

TV’s Dan regularly posts pics of him on the BBC Breakfast set.

This morning he shared photos of his former colleague Louise Minchin who was back on the show to talk about women’s health.

But it was a snap of the star’s leg which sent fans into a frenzy.

Showing a pic of his racy orange and red-striped socks, Dan captioned the post: “Morning.”

Dan’s dress sense divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

The star’s socks divided viewers with several taking to Twitter to express their opinion.

One fan said: “Those socks make me want some fruit salad sweets. You can have the blackjack though. They are horrid. The Brussels sprouts of the sweet universe.”

Another wrote: “I’m getting a Fruit Salad penny sweet vibe.”

Read more: Piers Morgan reignites Dan Walker ‘feud’ as he makes dig at new TV job

A third did not approve of Dan’s sense of style and quipped: “Rumpelstiltskin on Breakfast this morning?”

Meanwhile, one viewer did not think the socks were garish enough!

They posted a pic of their own colourful pair alongside gold Chelsea boots with the caption: “Amateur!”

TV presenter Dan said leaving BBC Breakfast was one of the hardest decisions he had made (Credit: BBC)

Dan leaving BBC

Dan won’t be on BBC Breakfast for much longer after he announced he was quitting the show for Channel 5 News.

After six years sitting on the sofa, the Strictly Come Dancing star said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

There have been several rumours about why Dan made the choice to leave his coveted role.

However speaking to his co-host Sally Nugent earlier this month, he said: “Probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career. Because I love you to bits and I love working with you.

“I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everybody that works on the show, it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.