BBC announces special Big Night In TV event to raise money for coronavirus support

The BBC has announced a special night of telly bringing together Children in Need and Comic Relief to raise money and help provide coronavirus support to those who need it.

The live show will celebrate the kindness, hope, humour and resilience keeping the nation going during the COVID-19 crisis.

It will feature a mix of entertainment and comedy as well as celebrating those working on the front line.

BBC charities @BBCCiN and @ComicRelief team up to celebrate the UK's community spirit and resilience with #TheBigNightIn a special live night of television on @BBCOne - 23 April from 7pm

Famous faces

A line-up of famous faces will appear on the night, with performances live from artists' homes and other celebrities coming together to help boost morale.

The BBC also promises 'big surprises' and 'money can't buy prizes' to help cheer everyone up.

During the show, the charities will appeal to those who can afford it to donate. They will help raise funds to support vulnerable people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one-off live charity event," announced Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content.

'Unmissable night'

"I would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most."

The Big Night In will help to raise money for those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: BBC)

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added: "The Big Night In is a fantastic way to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British people.

'Coming together'

"It’s brilliant to see BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief coming together for the first time to ensure help gets to those that need it most, and to celebrate those who are going above and beyond in their communities.

"We’re working with the BBC and others to ensure this event is a huge success. As the government develops further measures, we will work together to coordinate our efforts in the battle against coronavirus and remind everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

The Big Night In will air on Sunday April 23 at 7pm on BBC One, with a spokesperson telling Entertainment Daily the celebrities taking part will be announced over the next few weeks.

