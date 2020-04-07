This Morning viewers slam show for ‘useless’ segment amid lockdown

Viewers of This Morning have criticised the show for airing a fashion segment amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Lisa Snowdon revealed the best lockdown dresses for spring in a pre-recorded segment, which was filmed before the pandemic.

The presenter provided a series of dresses that viewers can order online.

This Morning viewers said the segment was "useless" (Credit: ITV)

However, many pointed out they wouldn't have anywhere to wear it and would be buying a dress to wear in the garden!

What did viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: "These fashion items are kinda useless in a time where let's face of it... we're mainly braless, careless and skint.

"Oh and possibly hairy legged."

Another wrote: "Here we go more overpriced dresses to sit around the house in! #ThisMorning."

A third tweeted: "Oh lovely. A new summer dress for me to wear whilst I’m washing-up during lockdown."

A fourth added: "Are they taking the mick, where on earth are we going to wear these??!!

"Oh nice dress, I’ll wear it to the kitchen and then maybe the loo!!!"

Meanwhile, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed the show is launching Dress Up Thursday.

The new segment will involve viewers sending in photos of themselves dressed up at home.

Holly said: "We want you to help lift the mood of the nation and encourage you to look your best in your living room."

Here we go more overpriced dresses to sit around the house in!

Phil continued: "We need you to get involved by dressing up and turning your carpet into a catwalk."

Holly added: "In my head I immediately went, 'I'm going to put my wedding dress on!'

"I just think what would be my best one? Uh my wedding dress!"

Just because we're staying in, doesn’t mean we can’t dress up!@hollywills might wear her wedding dress, @Schofe his Downton suit... but what will you put on for #DressUpThursday?



Here's how to get involved on our app 👇



Phil told viewers: "Do it as a whole family if you feel like it!"

Holly said: "We've all got that item in your wardrobe that you bought for a special occasion and worn once."

