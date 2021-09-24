How to follow The Great British Bake Off contestants on social media

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series on Channel 4, with 12 new contestants taking to the iconic tent this year.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned as hosts on Tuesday (September 21), while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas were on hand for moral support as hosts.

But who are the GBBO bakers? And do they have social media?

Bake Off contestant Amanda made her debut this week (Credit: Channel 4)

How to follow the Bake Off contestants: Amanda

Amanda is a 56-year-old Met Police Detective from London.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Chris

40-year-old Chris is a sales manager from Leicestershire.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

Crystelle

Meanwhile, Crystelle, 26, is a client relationship manager.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Click here to watch her on TikTok.

Freya

At just 19, Freya is a vegan and a psychology student from North Yorkshire.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Click here to read her tweets on Twitter.

Chris is one of the 12 contestants in the Bake Off tent this year (Credit: Channel 4)

How to follow the Bake Off contestants: George

George from London is a 34-year-old co-ordinator.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

Giuseppe

Originally from Italy, Giuseppe, 45, now lives in Bristol as a chief engineer.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

Jürgen

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Jürgen is an IT professional from Germany.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

Jairzeno

Originally from Trinidad, Jairzeno moved to the UK and now works in finance.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

Bake Off 2021 hopeful Freya is the only vegan baker (Credit: Channel 4)

How to follow the Bake Off contestants: Lizzie

28-year-old Lizzie has travelled to the Bake Off from Liverpool.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Maggie

Maggie is a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife from Dorset.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Rochica

HR business partner Rochica, 27, lives in Birmingham.

Click here to follow her on Instagram.

Tom

While Tom was eliminated during the show’s first episode, you can still keep up with the 28-year-old software developer online.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.

