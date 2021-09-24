How to follow The Great British Bake Off contestants on social media

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series on Channel 4, with 12 new contestants taking to the iconic tent this year.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned as hosts on Tuesday (September 21), while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas were on hand for moral support as hosts.
But who are the GBBO bakers? And do they have social media?
How to follow the Bake Off contestants: Amanda
Amanda is a 56-year-old Met Police Detective from London.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Chris
40-year-old Chris is a sales manager from Leicestershire.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
Read more: The Great British Bake Off viewers all have the same complaint after episode one
Crystelle
Meanwhile, Crystelle, 26, is a client relationship manager.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Click here to watch her on TikTok.
Freya
At just 19, Freya is a vegan and a psychology student from North Yorkshire.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Click here to read her tweets on Twitter.
How to follow the Bake Off contestants: George
George from London is a 34-year-old co-ordinator.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
Giuseppe
Originally from Italy, Giuseppe, 45, now lives in Bristol as a chief engineer.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
Read more: Great British Bake Off: Meet the contestants for the new series!
Jürgen
Meanwhile, 56-year-old Jürgen is an IT professional from Germany.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
Jairzeno
Originally from Trinidad, Jairzeno moved to the UK and now works in finance.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
How to follow the Bake Off contestants: Lizzie
28-year-old Lizzie has travelled to the Bake Off from Liverpool.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Maggie
Maggie is a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife from Dorset.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Read more: Mary Berry launches chocolate and lemon cake range and it’s worthy of a Hollywood handshake
Rochica
HR business partner Rochica, 27, lives in Birmingham.
Click here to follow her on Instagram.
Tom
While Tom was eliminated during the show’s first episode, you can still keep up with the 28-year-old software developer online.
Click here to follow him on Instagram.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.