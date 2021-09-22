The Great British Bake Off returned and some complained that the tasks were too professional
The Great British Bake Off viewers all have the same complaint after episode one

Has the show strayed away from its roots?

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 in triumphant style last night (Tuesday September 21).

But while millions rejoiced at its return, some had the same complaint about the show.

Noel, Prue and Paul with Freya on GBBO (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Great British Bake Off last night?

A new batch of bakers took to the tent, as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Co-host Noel Fielding wore an amazing jumper (as he always does), and there was some spectacular baking on show right from the get-go.

Read more: Great British Bake Off 2021 hopeful Freya Cox ‘under attacks’ from vile trolls’

Jürgen even brought a spanner in with him to help with his concoctions.

And he needed it too – the bakers were tasked with making an ‘anti-gravity’ cake for the showstopper challenge.

Crystelle got to grips with her showstopper challenge (Credit: Channel 4)

Who did well… and who didn’t?

Freya and Crystelle were amazing and bossed the challenge.

But poor Tom – who became the first baker to be eliminated – admitted his showstopper was a “disaster”.

However, despite some major baking fails – hello Amanda and Chigs – viewers had one complaint about the first episode.

The bakers were a bit too professional.

How did viewers react to the new bakers?

Taking to Twitter, some viewers thought that the challenges strayed too far away from the simple charm of past series.

One said: “Catching up on #GBBO and these showstopper challenges are too much. This isn’t home baking.”

Another surmised: “#GBBO used to be so humble and home-baker like.

Read more: Paul Hollywood frustrated by 12lb weight gain during Bake Off 2021 as Prue Leith put on ‘ridiculous’ amount

“Now it just seems way too advanced. Take me back to the early seasons when it was humble and messy and the bakes were just simple but yummy.”

“I LOVE #GBBO but it is getting a bit professional,” one viewer wrote.

“It used to be about home bakes. Those elevated cakes are not what your average home baker would be making.”

