Mary Berry has launched a new chocolate Bundt cake and we can confirm it tastes incredible!

Not only that, the baking queen has also unveiled a lemon drizzle version.

There’s most definitely no soggy bottom here and the cakes are deliciously moist.

If the Great British Bake Off hopefuls can serve up something like this in the tent, we predict a Hollywood handshake will be coming their way.

The tasty Mary Berry sponge cakes are available in Sainbury’s and Tesco for £4 (Credit: Supplied)

What do we know about the new Mary Berry chocolate and lemon cake?

Mary has just launched the cakes in supermarkets nationwide.

As we teased, they’re are available in two exquisite flavours.

Mary’s decadent chocolate sponge cake is drizzled with syrup and adorned with dark and white chocolate curls.

The lemon one, meanwhile, features a deliciously moist lemon sponge that’s garnished with lemon and lime icing and curd drizzle.

We’re not drooling, you are!

Who is Mary Berry?

If you’ve been living under a rock, Mary is an English chef and baker known for her exceptional culinary skills.

Even the Duchess of Cambridge revealed Prince Louis is a huge fan and claps when he sees her on TV!

Mary also received a damehood from the Queen in 2021 for her contribution to cookery, charity and broadcasting.

Former Bake Off judge Mary’s lemon sponge cake is divine (Credit: Supplied)

Are the cakes made by the one-time Bake Off judge?

Well, not entirely, but it will pretty much taste like the star has baked the cake especially for you!

This is because recipes for both cakes were taken from Mary’s famous cookbooks.

Where can I buy the new cakes by Mary Berry?

The cakes have already hit the shelves in Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Asda will be the next supermarket to introduce the new range on September 23.

Finally, Co-Op will have the Bundt cakes available from November 1.

And, what’s more, for £4, the cakes really are a steal!

We defy you not to eat the entire cake in one sitting (Credit: Supplied)

Will the GBBO be back on screen soon?

Yes indeed, it’ll be back with a cast of new hopefuls very soon.

Channel 4 has finally confirmed the start date for the show!

So set your Sky planners for Tuesday September 21 at 8pm and get ready to drool!

