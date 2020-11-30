Footballer Anton Ferdinand speaks publicly for the first time about his bitter court battle with John Terry in a new documentary airing on BBC One – but where is John Terry now and has he responded to the documentary?

On Monday night (November 30 2020), footballer Anton – Rio’s brother – recounts the famous racism row in which he claims John Terry called him a “black [bleep]”.

The documentary looks at Anton’s experience of the confrontation, and how it affected his career.

Here’s what he know about John Terry.

Anton Ferdinand talks candidly in Football, Racism & Me (Credit: BBC One)

What is Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me about?

Former footballer Anton speaks out about racism within football and the effect it has on players.

He talks publicly for the first time about the event in 2011 in which he claims Terry hurled racist abuse at him during a game.

Anton discusses the repercussions of the altercation and how it affected his career.

He also describes how he believes it impacted on the health of his mum, who died of cancer in 2017.

Anton talks to his brother Rio, who was an England team mate of Terry at the time.

He also meets other footballers who have suffered racist abuse.

What happened between John Terry and Anton Ferdinand?

Anton and Terry came to blows when Anton was playing for Queen’s Park Rangers in 2011.

In a heated match against Chelsea, Anton and Chelsea captain Terry exchanged insults.

But Anton left the pitch a happy man after his team won.

However, Anton later was shown TV footage of former England captain Terry calling him a “black [bleep]”.

Terry was cleared of a racially aggravated public order offence when the incident ended up in a criminal trial.

However, he was forced to pay a £220,000 fine and was handed a four-match ban at a subsequent FA hearing.

Terry announced he was quitting international football at this time.

Anton Ferdinand had his life threatened after accusing John Terry of racism (Credit: BBC One)

How has John Terry responded to BBC documentary?

In the documentary, Anton sends an email to Terry.

At the time of writing, he had not replied to the message.

Anton says: “It’s not a situation where I want to bash him for it, I’m over that, I’m past that. It’s bigger than me.”

In 2012, during the highly-publicised court case, John denied making the comments.

John insists he was merely repeating what he thought Anton had said to him.

He described himself as “angry and upset” over the claims.

Chief Magistrate Howard Riddle said he had heard a great deal of evidence to show Mr Terry was not racist.

John Terry was cleared of all charges in the racial abuse trial at Westminster Magistrates Court in 2012 (Credit: Splash)

Why did John Terry retire from playing football?

In September 2018, John underwent a medical with Spartak Moscow, but declined their offer of a contract, citing family reasons.

He announced his retirement from playing on October 7 2018.

He is currently assistant head coach of Aston Villa.

John Terry scandals

John was fined two weeks’ wages by Chelsea after harassing US tourists after the September 11 attacks.

He was also charged with assault and affray in 2002, but later acquitted of the charges in court.

In 2009, he was investigated by Chelsea and the FA for allegedly taking money from an undercover reporter for a private tour of Chelsea’s training ground.

The club decided it was “confident that at no time did Terry ask for or accept money in relation to visits to the training ground”.

Terry was also accused of having a four-month affair with teammate Wayne Bridge‘s girlfriend Vanessa Perroncel.

Wayne Bridge refused to shake his hand during a match amid the allegations.

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me airs on BBC One at 9pm on Monday November 30 2020, and will be available to watch on iPlayer.

