Kate and Rio Ferdinand have revealed they’re expecting a baby boy!

The happy couple are set to welcome their first child together later this year.

The former TOWIE star, 29, shared a series of photographs from their gender-reveal party, telling fans: “It’s a boy 💙💙💙 me and tia are outnumbered 😮🙊 .”

Meanwhile, Rio, 41, added: “It’s a BOY!!! The Boys ruling this house #love.”

The shots showed Rio’s children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, celebrating as blue confetti filled the air.

In another, the pair sweetly smiled as they looked on at the excited youngsters.

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to comment on the post, with Bobby Norris writing: “Congrats guys!! 💙.”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting a baby boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and Rio’s family holiday

The happy news comes days after Kate and Rio returned from their luxury holiday abroad.

The two were joined by Rio’s children as the family soaked up the sun on the trip.

Keen to document the break on Instagram, Kate shared a snap showing herself and Rio cuddling up in front of the ocean.

Kate‘s bump took centre stage as Rio flaunted his rippling abs.

The former TOWIE star shared the happy news on Instagram today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The reality star also treated fans to a string of photographs from a fun filled boat day.

The college of snaps showed the Ferdinand clan making the most of their summer break, including one of Kate swimming in the sea.

Kate and Rio’s baby announcement

In June, Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple – who married in Turkey last year – shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio’s three children.

Kate and Rio announced their baby joy in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate captioned the post: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

“The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”

The mum-to-be has since admitted her life has already changed during pregnancy.

She told Mail Online: “I think being pregnant, it does change, you are a bit more tired at times but I try to stay active as it’s good for my mind.”

