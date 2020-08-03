Kate Ferdinand shares glimpse of getaway with husband Rio and kids on a boat

Kate Ferdinand has shared a glimpse into her idyllic family holiday with husband Rio and his kids.
The 29-year-old treated fans to a series of photographs from their time abroad as they spent the day on a boat.
The college of snaps show the Ferdinand clan making the most of their summer break, including one of Kate swimming in the sea.
Rio's children, Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, also made an appearance as they jumped into the water.
Meanwhile, Rio posted a snap of himself chilling on board with the caption: "Different kinda Captain! #boatlife #football."
While the couple didn't share much else from their boat day online, it certainly looks like the family had a great time.
Family trip
Last week, Kate took to Instagram to reveal the family had jetted off to their "favourite place."
Since then, she has updated followers with a selection of stunning holiday snaps from their time abroad.
Read more: Alesha Dixon delights fans with sweet family photos on holiday
In one, Kate revealed her bare bump as she soaked up the sunshine in a bikini.
The star wore a red two-piece as she relaxed on a sun lounger.
She later followed the post with a glamorous shot of herself in her hotel room.
Teamed with a golden tan and a pair of oversized shades, the former TOWIE star looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie.
The posts left fans gushing, with one writing: "Stunning as usual."
Another added: "Glowing beautifully."
Kate and Rio's baby joy
In June, Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their first child together.
The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.
Read more: Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughters during coastal staycation
In the video, Rio's kids are seen looking at a book.
The married couple then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.
Kate captioned the sweet clip: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.
"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."
The couple's fans have since been left convinced they're expecting a girl after Kate showed off her growing bump in a recent post.
In the photo, Kate was seen wearing a black midi dress while standing outside their home.
She captioned the post: "Girls day yesterday."
Fans speculated over the photo, with many convinced her caption was a hint she's expecting a baby girl.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.