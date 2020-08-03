Kate Ferdinand shares glimpse of getaway with husband Rio and kids on a boat

Kate Ferdinand has shared a glimpse into her idyllic family holiday with husband Rio and his kids.

The 29-year-old treated fans to a series of photographs from their time abroad as they spent the day on a boat.

The college of snaps show the Ferdinand clan making the most of their summer break, including one of Kate swimming in the sea.

Kate Ferdinand has shared a glimpse into her family holiday with husband Rio (Credit: Instagram Story/xkateferdinand)

Rio's children, Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, also made an appearance as they jumped into the water.

Meanwhile, Rio posted a snap of himself chilling on board with the caption: "Different kinda Captain! #boatlife #football."

While the couple didn't share much else from their boat day online, it certainly looks like the family had a great time.

Family trip

Last week, Kate took to Instagram to reveal the family had jetted off to their "favourite place."

Since then, she has updated followers with a selection of stunning holiday snaps from their time abroad.

In one, Kate revealed her bare bump as she soaked up the sunshine in a bikini.

The star wore a red two-piece as she relaxed on a sun lounger.

She later followed the post with a glamorous shot of herself in her hotel room.

Teamed with a golden tan and a pair of oversized shades, the former TOWIE star looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Kate and Rio are currently holidaying in their 'favourite place' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The posts left fans gushing, with one writing: "Stunning as usual."

Another added: "Glowing beautifully."

Kate and Rio's baby joy

In June, Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

The reality star took to Instagram to share snaps from their boat day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the video, Rio's kids are seen looking at a book.

The married couple then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate captioned the sweet clip: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

The couple are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple's fans have since been left convinced they're expecting a girl after Kate showed off her growing bump in a recent post.

In the photo, Kate was seen wearing a black midi dress while standing outside their home.

She captioned the post: "Girls day yesterday."

Fans speculated over the photo, with many convinced her caption was a hint she's expecting a baby girl.

