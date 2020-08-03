Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughters during coastal staycation

Amanda Holden has shared a sweet family photo alongside her daughters during their coastal staycation.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, left fans gushing over daughters Lexi, 14, Hollie, eight, as they posed on the beach.

Keen to document the seaside visit, Amanda sweetly smiled while her girls sat next to her for the snap.

Amanda and Hollie both wore aviator sunglasses, while Lexi wrapped up in a grey wool jumper.

What did Amanda Holden say?

The TV favourite captioned the post: "Mandy’s #Angels by #mylub @joanieclothing."

Fans rushed to comment on the family snap, with one writing: "Aww this photo are so lovely. Lexi & Hollie are the sweetest & too pretty to look at like their mama."

Another said: "Your girls are stunning."

Amanda Holden recreated a vintage photograph of her grandmother during their beach day (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

A third added: "Such a beautiful family."

A fourth remarked: "Awh love how Hollie is copying you!"

Sentimental trip

Amanda previously travelled by helicopter to the coast with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters.

Having hung up her Heart FM Breakfast Show mic for the summer, family time is the only pressing thing in her schedule at the moment.

Daughter Lexi took on a snap of her great grandfather (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

Read more: Is Alesha Dixon married and why did she split from first husband MC Harvey?

Earlier on in the day, Amanda revealed how her grandparents once spent their honeymoon at the exact location 77 years ago.

Paying tribute to her grandmother, Amanda went on to recreate an old family photo taken on the beach rocks.

The star posed with her hands placed on her knees for the black and white snap.

Amanda shared: "77 years ago my wonderful #Grandparents honeymooned on these beautiful isles... this is #HRH in the exact same spot all these years later!"

Amanda and husband Chris recently returned from the South of France with their daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The mum-of-two also shared a snap of eldest daughter Lexi impersonating a vintage photo of her grandfather on Instagram Stories.

The photos come days after the TV judge stunned fans with a bikini shot of herself during their mystery seaside getaway.

Will BGT return?

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Amanda and her BGT co-stars will be making a comeback to ITV this year.

The network has said it will broadcast on Saturday nights this autumn after being postponed due to COVID-19.

Amanda and her BGT co-stars are set to return (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure and white bits in holiday swimsuit snaps

A one-off catch-up show is planned to get fans up to speed on how acts have progressed so far.

It is also believed production for the series’ semi finals will then resume after originally being scheduled to be shown in the spring.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.